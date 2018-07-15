Good Samaritan boaters and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 11 people who went into the water after their boat capsized near Pensacola Beach in Florida on Saturday.
Around 2:45 p.m., the Coast Guard received a report of a vessel taking on water with 11 people onboard about one-half mile south of Pensacola Beach. The boat capsized, and all 11 people went into the water, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The Coast Guard and nearby good Samaritans rescued the 11 people and transported them to the Holiday Harbor Marina in Pensacola. No injuries were reported, the Coast Guard said.