If you can't handle the heat, stay away from the crawfish boil.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has reportedly injured his back after standing too long while boiling crawfish for a Cajun cookout, according to the LA Times.
The Anaheim, California, native was cooking chicken, red beans and rice, and crawfish for some of his teammates. His back tightened after five hours minding the boiling crawfish.
“He was cooking some Cajun food,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is quoted by the LA Times. “I guess he was standing a little longer than he wanted to. That’s what he told me.”
Kelly was scratched from last Wednesday's lineup because of the injury.
