One of the Kansas City Zoo's four rhinoceroses escaped for about 15 minutes Monday, the Kansas City Star reported. No animals or people were injured in the short episode.

The rhino, named Imara, got out her enclosure and into a zookeeper area not open to the public, a spokesman told the Star.

Despite not coming into contact with the public the zoo still issued a code red warning for guests to take shelter, the report said.

“She never left the building, and it was always secure,” zoo spokesman Josh Hollingsworth said.

The incident comes more than a week after a jaguar escaped at Audubon Zoo, killing nine animals and roaming the zoo's grounds for an undetermined amount of time before the facility opened to the public.

Valerio, the three-year-old jaguar, broke through the woven, steel cable barrier atop its habitat. Officials found she chewed a hole through a portion of the wire barrier roof that was next to a 16-foot-tall column, made of concrete, at the center of his exhibit.

No people were hurt during the escape. The animal was tranquilized and safely removed less than an hour after an employee discovered it was out.

Three foxes, five alpacas and an emu died as a result of attacks. A staffer delivering food in a swamp exhibit heard sounds of animals in distress. The staffer spotted the jaguar in the fox exhibit. He and another staffer secured themselves in a safe building and radioed zoo staff. Tranquilizer darts were used to bring the big cat down. The first was fired a little more than 20 minutes after the discovery.

Valerio was examined and found to be in good health. The big cat will not be euthanized, zoo officials said, because it exhibited normal predatory behavior.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.