The United States says that "several" American citizens have been killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

More than 200 people have died in a series of blasts against churches and hotels that the Sri Lankan government is blaming on religious extremists. And U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement says that even as details of the attacks are still emerging, the U.S. government can confirm that Americans are among the casualties.

Pompeo says the U.S. Embassy in Colombo, the capital, is working to assist U.S. citizens and their families.

America's top diplomat says "these vile attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States remains resolved in our fight to defeat terrorism"

He says targeting "innocent people gathering in a place of worship or enjoying a holiday meal are affronts to the universal values and freedoms that we hold dear."