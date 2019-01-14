Gregory Donald, 21, was sentenced to 89 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery and other charges stemming from the 2016 killing of Taylor Friloux, the 21-year-old Raising Cane's manager who was brutally stabbed to death while working at the Williams Boulevard Store.
Donald, who was facing life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder, accepted a deal with prosecutors in return for the plea to a lesser charge. It leaves Joshua Every, 26, as the remaining defendant in the case. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Every, who authorities say was captured on surveillance video stabbing the young woman multiple times on June 29.
Donald was sentenced by 24th Judicial District Judge Lee Faulkner to 89 years for the two counts of armed robbery, 40 years for manslaughter, 49.5 years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He is not eligible for parole, probation of suspended sentence. He also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years each for intimidation of a witness and obstruction of justice. The judge ran the sentences concurrently.
Authorities say Every and Donald held Friloux and two other employees hostage outside before gaining entrance. Investigators say surveillance video footage shows Every stabbing Friloux twice as they go in the door and then, after taking $1,000 from the safe, stabbing her several more times as she lay on the ground.
Friloux died from stab wounds to her neck, abdomen and sternum. One of her ears was partially severed.
Jamie Reavis, Friloux's mother, and other relatives testified Monday during victim impact testimony that the loss of Friloux is something they will never get over.
“You’re not a nice person,” Reavis said, looking at Donald sitting just a few feet away. “You set out to commit a robbery and you succeeded by robbing my daughter, Taylor, of her future, of robbing her family and her friends of any future with her.”
"Remember this face,” she said, holding up a framed picture of Taylor. “When you sleep at night, this is what you’re going to see.”
Donald addressed the family before he was sentenced, saying he was sorry for his role in the robbery and for not trying to stop Every. He said he feels remorse every night, and that every time he sees her photos among the trial materials, "I see how beautiful and sweet she was. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, i apologize."
"I was in shock, I didn’t think he was going to do nothing," he said. "I’m sorry, I apologize.”
Getaway driver Mark Crocklen Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Ariana Runner, 25, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice.