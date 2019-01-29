Hospitality workers who rely on public transit to get to and from jobs in downtown New Orleans will have a new Uber-like option for late-night rides under a proposed plan by city transit officials.
The Regional Transit Authority is considering a pilot program where for $2 per ride, workers who live in New Orleans East and Algiers would use a smartphone app to book seats on shuttle vans leaving from designated stops around the French Quarter.
The service, which would be available every day from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., would drop workers at their homes.
The draft proposal is a response to repeated calls from advocates of tourism-industry workers for RTA to improve late-night service to far-flung city neighborhoods.
RTA Commissioner Fred Neal said Tuesday that the tentative plans are just a starting point, and he didn’t offer a timetable for when they might be approved.
But he said that the RTA needs to create better options for workers that are commuting at times when service is limited.
“We know that we have a lot of people in the hospitality industry who don’t work traditional hours,” said Neal, who also serves as a board member of transit advocacy group RIDE New Orleans. “We are trying at RTA to figure out the best solution in the short term and long term for those people.”
Ashlee Pintos of the New Orleans Hospitality Workers Alliance said the plan appeared to align with her group’s calls for improvements in public transportation. But much would depend on the costs as well as whether transit times fell.
According to a presentation at the agency’s operations and administration committee meeting earlier this month, RTA could implement a three-month pilot program for the shuttle vans as soon as this spring.
The three-month pilot would cost the agency roughly $300,000. If it were extended through the end of the year, it would cost close to $1 million overall.
Data gathered during the pilot would inform whether the service becomes a permanent feature of the RTA’s transit offerings.
It would need to attract enough riders, and costs must be comparable to adding additional late-night bus service to the fleet.
Such a program would fulfill a goal of the RTA's 20-year master plan, which called for increased use of on-demand service and flexible service for neighborhoods with fewer riders or during times when ridership is lighter.
It could also soothe concerns raised by advocacy groups that public transportation is lacking in city areas where lower-income residents are more likely to live.
Past moves to bring 24-hour bus service to New Orleans East and other parts of the city have been decried by some workers as inadequate.
The latest plan would see RTA partner with a private local transportation service.
Riders would book seats on the shuttle vans through an RTA smartphone app using their credit or debit cards, or call a 24-hour hotline to book and then pay in cash when they board the vans.
Riders would share vans with other passengers, according to the plan, and RTA would aim to keep wait times at less than 15 minutes.
Officials said the service would begin with as many as six vans, but that the number of vehicles involved could double if the pilot was successful.
Neal said many questions remain about the shuttles’ feasibility and whether the agency would better serve hospitality workers by simply providing more bus service in the areas they need it most.
“I think we want to make sure that we don’t make a hasty decision,” Neal said. “We want to make sure we are making the best decision for riders.”