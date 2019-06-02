New Orleans chef Leah Chase was the embodiment of her Dooky Chase's Restaurant, working in the kitchen and greeting her guests practically until the end. She died Saturday at age 96.

Below are some comments from Chase on her life, her food and her community.

On the enduring appeal of New Orleans food:

"If you're hungry, you better eat what you know. If you're from New Orleans and you get really hungry, you better have New Orleans food."

On Creole food culture:

"People come in and say this is a black restaurant. But I tell them we all eat the same thing in New Orleans. We eat rice. We eat gumbo. We have a common language with food. It’s our food, we all know our food here, we like our traditional dishes."

On differences of opinion:

“I’ve had groups here that I don’t agree with, but I still invited them in as long as they followed my rules. You can still talk to people even if you disagree with them and you can listen to them. When you spend time with each other, maybe you see something different.”

On how cooking in New Orleans directed her life:

"It was everything. If I didn’t come to New Orleans, I’d still be ironing clothes for other people. When I first came here, I’d never been inside a restaurant in my life, but people showed me what to do. You learn from people when you can be around them, and you appreciate what they know. In New Orleans I just had more opportunity to be around them. People live together here; black and white are side by side. If I was in New York or California back then, I would have lived on the black side of town, they’d be on the other. In New Orleans you met people and you lived with them. One thing I learned is that if you help people, they’ll help you."

On leadership, or being a "good follower":

"I’m not a leader. I’m a good follower and I can help uplift a good leader. The truth is not everybody can be a leader. But if your job is to help that leader, you’ll go up with her, you’ll go up with him. You treat people right and you try to make a difference, and when you work together everyone will benefit."

On the parade of accolades she received late in life:

"It's been wonderful and just beautiful, and I'm so appreciative, but it bothers me a little too. If I'm getting all of this attention, does it mean other people need to step up more? Does it mean somebody else isn't doing their work?"

On the state of New Orleans today (from a 2018 interview):

"I think we’re going places, especially when you get everyone to come together. We have neighborhoods mixing and people doing better for themselves. We just need good leaders. We have a good city, and it’s because of the people. I have people from all over the world who come to the restaurant and they’re amazed at what they see, they love New Orleans people. I don’t know what they have where they’re from that makes this so impressive, but I tell them this is just what we do here. This is how we live. No matter who we are, we know how to live.”