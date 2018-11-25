When Gretchen Dondis was a little girl, visits to the pediatrician weren't a scary occasion.
Dr. Stephen Hales sat face to face with his small patient and listened as she described her symptoms.
“His calming and gentle personality was evident,” Dondis said.
Later, she brought her own daughter, Hayley, to see the same doctor. And, as a nurse and director of outreach and business development at New Orleans Children’s Hospital, she credits Hales with her interest in pediatric nursing.
In a career spanning more than four decades, the beloved Uptown pediatrician, now 72, has seen thousands of families through emergencies, sniffles, shots and upset stomachs. Original patients now bring their children and grandchildren. Hales also has been active in city life, advocating for the welfare of children, serving on boards and, last year, reigning as Rex.
So, when Hales Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine announced recently that Hales would be retiring at the end of the year, the city took note.
“He has earned his retirement, but he will be missed beyond words,” said Dr. Nora Oates, who met Hales when she arrived in New Orleans in 1998, just out of medical residency and three weeks shy of the birth of her first child. She was looking for a pediatrician; now, she's a member of the practice.
“He has been a mentor to me like no other," she said. "He set the bar high, and we will keep it there.”
John Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital, holds him in equally high esteem: “Dr. Hales has been a powerful force for the health of children in the New Orleans region, and his impact will be felt for generations.”
It's a lot of praise for the father of six and grandfather of 15, known for his modesty and compassion.
Hales, a native of Utah, arrived in New Orleans in 1975 to head up pediatrics at the New Orleans Public Health Service Hospital. A graduate of the University of Utah College of Medicine, Hales came from a family of surgeons and thought he would do the same thing.
But pediatrics appealed to him, and after medical school he completed his pediatric residency in Arizona. He then served for two years in the U.S. Public Health Service, followed by a fellowship in pediatric allergy and immunology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.
“When I first came to New Orleans, I didn’t expect to stay here,” he said. But, as he told New Orleans Magazine in 2007, “I ended up falling in love with the city — the people, the diversity. New Orleans is everything Utah isn’t.”
After a year at the hospital, he went into practice with Dr. Brown Mason, taking over the office when Mason retired.
His first years were nonstop activity.
“I remember him on call seven days a week, leaving at all hours of the night for deliveries," son Will Hales said. "And early on, patients making house calls at our house, including one memorable gash being stitched up at our kitchen table.”
Few patients show up in the kitchen these days. And much else has changed since the mid-’70s. Families are more complicated, Hales said, with most having to rely on two incomes. While he applauds the resourcefulness of families for keeping "all those balls in the air," he worries about stress, especially on single parents.
And he sees real obstacles to the welfare of children.
"The greatest challenge to children's health in New Orleans, and in our nation, is poverty and its effects," he said. "That includes not only the physical risks, but also the risks that come because of the lack of opportunity to live in safe and secure homes and neighborhoods, and to have access to excellent health care and education."
The United States has not been able to break the cycle of poverty and "really provide opportunities for all of our children to thrive and succeed," he said.
On the bright side, he's seen more children gain access to health care. "I enthusiastically support Medicaid expansion and other state and federal programs focused on ensuring that children can receive the care they need to thrive," he said. "As a wealthy country, we can do that, and we should."
Record-keeping is computerized now, and the trend is for medicine to become "corporate and impersonal," Hales said. But in his office, some things haven't changed.
Visits take place in a consultation room, rather than an exam room. "Families sit down together. I can examine a baby in my lap, or in the mother’s lap. It is a much more personal, less hasty way," he said.
Hales continued: “As crazy as medicine and 'back office' (record-keeping) is, with insurance and managed care, that patient encounter has remained sacred and special ... but what the families may not know is what makes my day is to have those conversations, and feel that way — not rushed.”
Even though Hales is retiring, he'll continue to consult with doctors at Hales Pediatrics: Drs. Oates, Elizabeth Swanson Milvid, Kathleen Gorman, Charles Haydel and Emily Young Thomas.
He'll remain for now on the boards of Children's Hospital and Fidelity Bank. He has also served on the boards of the Parenting Center at Children’s Hospital, Metairie Park Country Day School, St. George’s Episcopal School, the Good Shepherd School and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
He was a founding member of the charter group New Schools for New Orleans and the Pro Bono Publico Foundation, which was organized by members of the Rex organization after Hurricane Katrina to help support the re-emerging school system in New Orleans. He will remain on those boards as well.
A stalwart volunteer and the Rex historian, in 2017 Hales reigned as King of Carnival.
“All along the route, I saw ‘Hail Doctor Hales’ signs," he said. "It reminded me again what a small town this is, seeing familiar faces along the way."
Retirement will give him more time to write — a longtime passion — and to continue his work as Rex's historian.
And, of course, there are grandparent duties.
“Seeing 15 cousins of all ages make up games and chase around our home is pure deliciousness," said his wife, Nancy. "But Stephen has helped raise many more children. I am grateful that he chose to be a pediatrician. Someday, I hope he will know that he is beloved, and won’t just say he’s been useful.”