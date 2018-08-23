For the sake of his health, Carter Maberry avoids football and sticks to track and basketball instead, but the 15-year-old New Orleanian still follows the fortunes of the Saints.
On a recent Friday night, as the hometown football team prepared to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Superdome, Carter, a couple of his siblings, his mom Alayna Maberry and some friends from New Orleans' Amaru Come Unity Home School hustled through the crowded corridors of the Dome toward their seats.
The group attended as guests of Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead. The player heads up a foundation that focuses on giving back to the community by enriching the lives of kids.
The foundation began by reaching out to children in Armstead's hometown of Cahokia, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. Now, it's extended its mission to young people in Saints country.
"New Orleans is a great city and its culture and fans are one of a kind," Armstead said later. "My goal is to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for our kids. It's all about exposure to unique opportunities that will inspire them to pursue their dreams."
Armstead says his own life was changed by a summer church internship at the age of 10 or 11, where he first encountered life skills such as budgeting and how to maintain a credit score. His foundation tries to expose kids to new experiences that can help them later in life.
It also undertakes traditional charitable causes, such as holiday food drives and school supply giveaways.
The seven young people from Amaru lined up for their security check, then made their way up staircases and through corridors into the cavernous, chilly stadium.
Their first stop was the Hall of Fame, where they gazed at oil paintings of famous Saints players and got in line to try on a Super Bowl championship ring.
Then they headed to their seats, collecting pizza and drinks on the way.
For the students, the Saints game was a final summer fling before online classes started Monday.
Amaru offers coaching, accountability and supervision to young home-schoolers as they pursue individualized paths of learning via the state's accredited online programs, said Alayna Maberry.
Since the kids aren't in a traditional school setting, the parents are always looking for field trips and social outings for them.
"We really enjoyed the experience," Alayna Maberry said. "For most of them, it was their first game, and first time being in the Dome.
"It was a great bonding time for them."
The Saints lost the preseason game to the Cardinals, 20-15. But don't be discouraged, Armstead said.
"We have a lot of great young talent, with a mixture of veteran experience and leadership," he said. "We just have to be able to put it all together week after week in the toughest league in sports. The fans should be excited about this year."