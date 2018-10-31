A new event called America Recycles Day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at Fontainebleau State Park.
The event is sponsored by Keep St. Tammany Beautiful, Fontainebleau State Park, Keep Lacombe Beautiful, Keep Mandeville Beautiful and Republic Services.
“We are excited to offer a way for people to properly recycle their items. We hope residents will take this opportunity to do this,” Parish President Pat Brister said.
Residents can bring plastic, aluminum, tin, newspaper and cardboard. Please no glass. For a complete list of what will be accepted, visit www.keepsttammanybeautiful.org/events. To volunteer for this event, email kstb@stpgov.org.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is the following weekend, from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at Fritchie Park, in the Slidell area. For specifics, visit www.keepsttammanybeautiful.org/events.
Overnight lane closures on I-12
There will be nightly inside lane closures of the eastbound and westbound Interstate 12 between Bayou Lacombe/La. 434 and Northshore Boulevard/Airport Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Nov. 10.
Motorists may encounter a slight delay, but one lane will remain open at all times. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
There also will be alternating nightly closures for the on and off ramps during the same period.
Sewer stations improved with auto-dialers
Capital improvements to the Tammany Utilities' water and sewer systems are continuing with the installation of 10 auto-dialers at critical water wells and sewer lift stations across the utility's service areas.
A total of 80 auto-dialers will be installed over the next several weeks as weather permits, and additional auto-dialers are budgeted for 2019, said Parish President Pat Brister.
The dialers are custom-programmed with emergency numbers so that if an issue occurs at a lift station, well, or with a pump, staff is notified immediately.
“With the installation of these auto-dialers, we may be able to lessen the frequency of boil advisories by addressing things that cause the well systems to lose pressure before the pressure drops to a critical point triggering those advisories,” Brister said, adding that the devices also will increase efficiency in response time in the event of a failure.
Since the start of 2018, nearly $200,000 in capital improvements investments to the Tammany Utilities water and sewer system have been in progress.
COAST seeks public input on services
The St. Tammany Council on Aging (COAST) will have two public meetings to present Senior Services Goals and Objectives for fiscal years 2020-2023.
Those interested, especially residents over the age of 60, are invited to attend and offer input at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Slidell COAST Activity Center, 610 Cousin St., and at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Covington COAST Activity Center, 19404 N. 10th St., Covington.
Camp Covington to break ground for pool
Girl Scout Camp Covington will soon begin adding an in-ground swimming pool, largely due to the grassroots fundraising efforts of local volunteers and a $25,000 donation from a Girl Scout alum.
Jill Pollard, Chief Development Officer, Program and Properties, said the Girl Scouts Louisiana Southeast plans to break ground for the pool before Christmas and hopes to have it ready for use by early 2019.
For the last five years, Girl Scout volunteers in Covington and other parts of the council have raised over $40,000 for the 1,200-square-foot pool, to be located on the north side of the camp’s dining hall.
For more information about Girl Scouts within southeast Louisiana, visit www.gsle.org or call (800) 644-7571.