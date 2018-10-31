Two local journalists will discuss their books this week at the East Bank Regional Library. Tyler Bridges, author of an updated book titled "The Rise and Fall of David Duke," and Robert W. Fieseler, author of "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation," will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Bridges' book looks at the political career of former KKK grand wizard David Duke, and what his re-emergence in 2016 tells us about race relations in the United States today.
Bridges is a reporter with The New Orleans Advocate. He has won numerous awards throughout his career, highlighted by being a member of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at the Miami Herald. He also was a Neiman Fellow at Harvard University for the 2011-12 academic year and in 2010 won the Maria Moors Cabot Prize, awarded by Columbia University, the highest honor given for coverage of Latin America.
Fieseler chronicles the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 31 men and one woman on June 24, 1973, at a New Orleans bar, the largest mass murder of gays in the United States until 2016. Relying on access to survivors and archives, Fieseler creates a portrait of a closeted, blue-collar gay world that flourished before an arsonist ignited an inferno.
Fieseler is a recipient of the Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship and the Lynton Fellowship in Book Writing. A writer for The Big Roundtable, Narratively and elsewhere, he lives in Bywater.
NANOWRIMO: The Lakeshore Branch Library, 1000 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, hosts four National Novel Writing Month events from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 29.
NaNoWriMo is a quirky event that encourages writers to work toward the goal of completing a 50,000-word novel by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.
During the events, writers may visit the Lakeshore Library to sit in the Commons Area and put their novels onto paper, either by entering words into laptops or by penning works the old-fashioned way.
They can talk with other writers who have been through the process, as well as learn tips about the writing process and commiserate about the writing process.
For more information, contact Shannon Kitchens at skitchens@jplibrary.net.
WWII DISCUSSION: Herbert Miller, a retired professional civil engineer, presents the second of a two-part lecture series on the Enigma machine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
This lecture focuses on the breaking of the early Enigma cipher by the Polish, followed by a detailed description of the breaking of a later cipher by the British.
Though retired, Miller often works as an ambassador at the Customer Service Desk of the National World War II Museum. His personal tour at the museum is titled “Spies, Lies, Secrets and Deception.”
TEEN ANIME CLUB: The group meets at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
Teens in grades six through 12 are invited to join. Activities include watching anime episodes, drawing and discussing favorite manga series.
LEGO CLUB: Kids in grades six through 12 are invited to participate in the Lego Club that meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
WEST BANK ANIME CLUB: The South Louisiana Anime Club, geared for teens, meets at noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.
The group meets monthly and provides teens with an opportunity to meet others with the same interest.
All programs at the library are free and open to the public. For more information about programs at the 16 branches of the Jefferson Parish Library, go to www.jplibrary.net/ or friend the library’s Facebook page for daily programming updates.