The New Orleans Museum of Art will donate proceeds from museum attendance Saturday and Sunday to the rebuilding of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, officials announced Tuesday.
The 800-year-old Gothic cathedral was badly damaged Monday in a huge fire. The cause has not been determined. The edifice was under renovation.
"Notre Dame Cathedral is among the highest artistic and architectural achievements of Western civilization," a NOMA statement said. "A spiritual beacon and the heartbeat of Paris, the devastation of this monument is an immeasurable tragedy for Parisians as well as the rest of the world. Together with the people of New Orleans, we ardently support the rebuilding of Notre Dame."
Current NOMA special exhibitions include "Keith Sonnier: Until Today," "Bondye: Between and Beyond," "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art," and the newly opened "Paper Revolutions: French Drawings from the New Orleans Museum of Art."
The museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For information on NOMA exhibits, visit noma.org/