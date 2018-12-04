Larry Barabino Jr. will once again be the top recreation official in New Orleans, almost a decade after he last held that position.
To applause from his supporters in the audience, the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Barabino, 47, as the agency’s CEO.
The vote came a day after a selection committee overseeing the search process unanimously recommended him over two other finalists.
The full commission approved Barabino's selection with little discussion.
"I am looking for exactly what our people have asked for: a leader who can step up to provide services to not only our children, but to all the customers who use NORD, from facilities to programming," Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a member of the commission, said after the vote.
NORDC runs the city’s recreation programs and manages recreation centers and the public pools. The quasi-independent agency was established when voters approved a City Charter change in 2010 to address complaints that the city’s once well-regarded recreation department, known as NORD, had fallen behind.
The new agency was partnered with a fundraising arm, the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation, with the goal of reducing disparities between recreation opportunities in different neighborhoods and improving the overall quality of facilities and programming.
Barabino, who is expected to start work on Dec. 17, told the commission he is focused on improving programs for families across the city.
“It’s not just the kids. It’s not just the seniors. It’s the families,” he said.
“It’s my mission to ensure that we work together collectively and make sure we provide safe and wholesome recreational programs to the citizens of New Orleans,” he said.
At a public forum with the other two finalists last week, Barabino pledged to start off his tenure with a listening tour to gain insight into what should go into the agency’s strategic plan and to meet with employees to assess morale.
"I look forward to working with you to provide the services our city needs," Cantrell said Tuesday.
Barabino’s salary has not been set and will be negotiated before he starts work.
Barabino grew up in New Orleans and told a public forum for the NORDC director candidates last week that he began volunteering at the New Orleans Recreation Department while attending Delgado Community College.
He worked as a program coordinator before moving up to become a recreation center manager in the late 1990s through 2002.
Barabino came back to the department in 2006 under former Mayor Ray Nagin and was charged with rebuilding a system whose facilities had been seriously damaged by Hurricane Katrina. He left three years later for a job with the Children’s Defense Fund.
Referencing his post-Katrina experience, Barabino said last week, “I want to finish what we started. I want to continue to rebuild programs.”
Most recently, he has been working at the Housing Authority of New Orleans, coordinating a program aimed at helping businesses owned by minorities and women.
NORDC’s last permanent CEO, Vic Richard, left the agency just before Cantrell took office in May. The agency’s chief operating officer, Maya Wyche, took over as interim CEO while a search that drew nearly 100 applicants was conducted.
Wyche was fired in October after Cantrell called for her removal and was replaced on a temporary basis by Liana Elliott, Cantrell’s deputy chief of staff.