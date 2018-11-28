Simple stuffed dolls, sewn and crocheted by aging yet nimble hands, have affected both the lives of those who did the sewing and those who received the finished products.
The Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club, along with several residents of Metairie Manor, donated handmade dolls to 55 special-needs students at Rudolph Matas Elementary School in Metairie.
The program, which began about seven months ago, is sponsored by the Dawn Busters, whose members hold their monthly meetings at Metairie Manor. The idea for the program came from Sal LaRock, a Dawn Busters board member, who approached Frances Munaco, a Metairie Manor resident, to help get the program started.
“Sal shared his vision with some of the residents to form a group who were interested in helping (the elderly) struggling with sickness, loneliness and loss, by making, 'Sunny Bears,' something to hold on those days when they were feeling down or depressed,” Munaco explained.
“From this group came the desire not only to cheer up older people but to also bring joy to children who are sick or handicapped. So with colorful scraps of material, we came up with these soft dolls for kids to hug. It’s just a little something to let them know we care.”
About 15 Metairie Manor residents meet four times a month to make the dolls. Most of the materials and supplies are donated.
Some of those working on the project have never sewed or crocheted but work by tracing and cutting out designs and then stuffing the dolls.
“There are about four or five of us who sew, and these ladies work all of the time,” Munaco said. “One of the ladies loves to crochet, and her designs are beautiful. And one of the men loves to take home the stuffed dolls to sew them shut. Each of our creations travels through many pairs of loving and caring hands.”
LaRock hopes that love transfers to the students. “We hope that the dolls provide the students with a constant source of happy, positive feelings,” he said.
Matas Principal Scott Deemer said that of the school's 571 students, 114 have special needs.
“Our special education student population consists of students with learning difficulties, students with social and/or emotional deficits, those with orthopedic impairments, students with severe cognitive delays and those with autism,” he said. “Those who received the dolls were very excited.”
The students are allowed to bring the dolls home, but some have chosen to leave them at school.
“We hope the students will use the dolls in times of need, such as when they are feeling anxious, sad, scared or angry,” Deemer added.
Munaco formerly worked as the Matas cafeteria manager and also worked in its aftercare program. She was at the school when the dolls were distributed in early October.
“I worked at Matas for about 10 years so it was a homecoming for me,” said Munaco, who retired from the school system in 2014.
Since its beginning in 1974, the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club has initiated dozens of community projects, helping schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the New Orleans area.
In addition to the comfort doll program, projects include fundraisers for local charities including Magnolia Community Services, the Ronald McDonald House and Angels’ Place; feeding the homeless; sponsoring Key Club programs at local high schools; and a Reading Rewards program for third- through fifth-grade students at 20 Jefferson Parish schools.
Munaco said the doll project has “raised the spirits” of the residents at Metairie Manor.
“We have come together with one heart to help others, to bring cheer and to care for those who may feel forgotten or frightened,” Munaco said. “That is why we call ourselves ‘The Heartfelt Residents of Metairie Manor.’"