First, sexual harassment allegations made Naaman Stewart persona non grata at Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club events. Now the claims against him have apparently cost him his crown.
The club decided Aug. 5 to remove Stewart as its king-elect for 2019, according to new court documents filed by his attorney.
That was the date the club’s president set for creating a committee to investigate claims that Stewart made unwanted sexual advances toward a former club employee.
While Zulu officials have not addressed the matter, the decision to remove Stewart as king-elect would seem to clear the way for George V. Rainey to reign as King Zulu next year. Rainey lost the election to Stewart by six votes earlier this year.
Attempts to contact Rainey were unsuccessful, but a Facebook page for him includes several recent posts that indicate he has been named king-elect.
Stewart was suspended on July 18, several weeks after the alleged victim filed her lawsuit against him and the club. She has accused Stewart, a longtime prominent figure in the Zulu organization, of following her into a women’s bathroom in the club’s North Broad Street headquarters one night in June 2015.
“Mr. Stewart became very aggressive, demanding that (the) plaintiff show him her breasts and he would leave,” the lawsuit alleges. “Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff. Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body.”
The alleged victim, whom WWL-TV is not naming, also claimed that she was fired after she reported the encounter to the club’s leadership.
Since then, the victim has claimed in court documents that Stewart offered to pay her $25,000 to keep the alleged incident quiet.