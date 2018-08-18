A mounted wild boar’s head, covered in fake blood. African porcupine quills, garfish teeth and alligator bones fashioned into jewelry. Tightrope walkers, suspension acts, mummified ducklings and a do-it-yourself squirrel taxidermy tutorial.
Fans of the strange and macabre packed the Alario Center in Westwego on Saturday for the Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2018, a traveling festival featuring vendors specializing in the weird, wacky and unusual.
Saturday was the inaugural New Orleans stop for the exposition, which launched early last year in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has traveled to eight cities so far this year.
“I really like strange and unusual things,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, who began the festival in 2017 with her husband, Tony. The couple already ran several punk rock and flea market festivals in Tulsa and Denver, but they wanted to expand with something that spoke more to their own unique interests.
Though the one-day event was mostly family-friendly — and was attended by children and adults alike — some parts of it may have triggered the shock-and-awe reflex a little more than others.
Body modification and tattoo artist Manda Rexx raised a few eyebrows and gasps while performing a suspension act — in which a person is hung from hooks that are temporarily pierced into their body.
As Rexx’s body started lifting into the air, a crowd of onlookers — some with looks of horror on their face — watched as the young woman’s skin stretched and her torso slowly tilted skyward, then left the ground.
“Whee!” Rexx exclaimed, as her husband helped push her body back and forth, as if on a swing. However, there was no swing, just four metal hooks, a pulley and some rope.
Rexx hung suspended in the air, a smile plastered across her face, for several minutes before being lowered back to the ground, after which the crowd burst into enthusiastic applause.
“People always ask me if it hurts,” Rexx said laughing afterward. “It always hurts.”
Many of the festival’s roughly 125 vendors focused on the art of taxidermy, including everything from ossified and mummified rats and birds to foxes, alligators and bobcats.
Missouri-based artist Mina Kirkham said many of the animals used in her artworks were bought already mummified from online vendors.
“But mummified animals usually cost a lot,” she said. “So I usually wait until a friend tells me they’ve found something.” One time, her neighbors discovered a dead dog under their home and asked Kirkham if she wanted to use it for her art. She did.
Also popular at Saturday’s show were vendors displaying “wet specimens,” a process that involves using a disinfectant and tissue-hardener called formalin and later preserving the specimens in jars of alcohol.
Justyn Travers, of Asheville, North Carolina, launched his business five years ago and said he was always fascinated with the art of collecting since he was a little child.
At his Dark and Deviant Oddities booth, guests could find jarred armadillos, an octopus, sheep’s heads and even a Great Pyrenees puppy, which Travers said was given to him by a local breeder after the pup was stillborn.
For those wanting to go a step further and take matters into their own hands, there was a booth selling kits with squirrel taxidermy tutorials.
Miranda Spencer, of Amite, said she and her boss began selling the “Squirrel Mounting Kits for Beginners” after noting a high demand for the stuffed and mounted rodents in the area.
“It’s really not rocket science,” Spencer said. “And I love it. I went from being a school secretary to being a taxidermist.”
Among Saturday’s more lighthearted exhibitions were several sideshow acts, featuring tightrope walkers and local actors dressed up in ghoulish ensembles, and a wide variety of artwork from both local and visiting artists, ranging from oil paintings to mixed-media installations and voodoo doll vendors.
Many guests got into the spirit with painted faces, macabre makeup, capes and wigs.
One thing for sure, there was no shortage of the strange.