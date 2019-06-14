Last fall, Kayli Granberg was working in restaurants and kindling the dream of becoming a pastry chef. The prospect of attending culinary school, however, seemed too daunting, too expensive and out of reach.

On Friday, the 31-year-old took the stage as co-valedictorian of the inaugural class of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, a 20-week program designed to provide a quick, affordable jump-start in the field.

With tears streaming — a sign, she said, of “happiness, pride and thankfulness” — she described what she and her classmates hope to contribute with their education.

“We are joining this world to make it just a little kinder, to make it just a little better, with cake,” Granberg said.

They also go forth as the first test case for a very different kind of culinary school.

NOCHI started small, with just 19 graduates in its inaugural class. Its aim, however, is to help address a big challenge in workforce development in the local hospitality business.

After years of planning, NOCHI launched in January in downtown New Orleans. For students, it's pitched as an alternative to conventional two-year and four-year culinary schools. Rather than earn college degrees, they complete a certificate program in a single semester.

Carol Markowitz, the school’s founding executive director, described it as a condensed, fast-track approach, delivering the essentials in a shorter time frame.

“It’s everything you need, nothing you don’t,” she said. “We want them to show up with the background, the skills, the language and the work ethic to make it.”

Tuition to NOCHI is about $14,750. Markowitz said roughly half the students in the inaugural class qualified for scholarships, which were funded by foundations and corporate sponsors.

NOCHI is now finishing admissions for its second semester, which will begin July 22 and continue through December. This class will be a notch bigger, at 25 students, and Markowitz said the goal is to gradually build up to a capacity of 300 students per year.

With program tracks in culinary arts and in baking and pastry arts, NOCHI’s curriculum includes technical training in teaching kitchens along with instruction in areas like food safety, restaurant planning and career development.

Dickie Brennan, the local restaurateur and a NOCHI co-founder, said the school creates a different pathway in the industry, which he said is desperate for well-trained staff.

“There’s going to be a lot of men and women in this community who wouldn’t otherwise have this opportunity who will be coming through here now,” Brennan said. “We want them to become chefs and managers and business owners, and not have to stay at line cook. You need a foundation in the business to do that, and that’s what we’re giving them here.”

The school stretches over 93,000 square feet through a cluster of interconnected buildings at the corner of Howard Avenue and Carondelet Street. Originally built as a furniture company and later converted to an arts center that never fully opened, the property sat dormant for years.

NOCHI bought the site from the city in 2013. In 2017, the organization sold it to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with an agreement in place to have NOCHI operate it as a culinary school. Convention Center leaders hailed the deal at the time as an investment in capacity building for the local hospitality industry.

Today, in addition to classrooms, NOCHI includes several event halls, a restaurant called NOCHI Café by Gracious and space leased to Tulane University for its own business courses.

In its first semester, everything about NOCHI was new and untried. The program was adding staff even as classes got underway.

Instructors include Zak Miller, who has worked at restaurants including the Michelin-starred Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, and Allison Vines-Rushing, a James Beard Award-winning chef.

Hannah McIntyre, the co-valedictorian with Granberg, grew up around the restaurant business. She said the chance to work with veteran chefs and network with other culinary pros at NOCHI events gave her new confidence. The 25-year-old is now cooking at Gianna, a new Italian restaurant in New Orleans.

“I am so proud to be a representative of NOCHI going forward,” McIntyre said.

The inaugural class included people seeking their first jobs and others making career changes.

Bria Chambers, 24, was planning to be a nurse, just like her mother, when she saw an ad for NOCHI roll past on the side of a bus. It spoke to her passion for cooking, and she said the training has given her new tools to harness that passion.

“It taught me to organize my time, to have a sense of urgency because it was always a crunch here. There was so much we had to do,” said Chambers, who is now a cook at Pêche Seafood Grill.

“I feel prepared, but I’m not going to stop learning. This is just the beginning for me,” she said.

During Friday’s graduation ceremony, keynote speaker Kristen Essig, co-chef/owner of the widely acclaimed restaurant Coquette, gave each graduate a keepsake spoon to symbolize what their calling gives to others. In her address she told them they have the potential to become leaders in their communities as well as creators in the kitchen.

“What you do in your restaurant says so much about who you are," Essig said. "But it also allows you to contribute to how you want the world to be."

+17 New downtown, NOCHI Cafe by Gracious blends New Orleans bakery, modern Mediterranean diner When the lunch special is a salad built around bread at a cafe built around a bakery, you say yes.