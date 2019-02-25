The arc of Carnival history is both long and predictable. Someone has an idea for a good time, someone else agrees, friends gather to make it happen, and next thing you know, you’ve been doing it for half a century with more than 1,000 people.
That’s basically the story of the Krewe of Tucks, that raunchy and humorous Carnival group.
In his new book, “Tucks Makes Fifty,” veteran Times-Picayune journalist Coleman Warner, now office director for Dr. Gordon “Nick" Mueller, president and CEO emeritus of the National World War II Museum, traces the history of the krewe, inspired by his long friendship with one of the krewe co-founders, his neighbor Lloyd Frischhertz.
The krewe rolls down St. Charles Avenue at noon this Saturday.
Constructing a Carnival history is a bit like gathering a family scrapbook — collecting memories and treasured photos, tracking down bits of ephemera, reconstructing events from old newspaper stories. The result is a charming and celebratory text in a beautifully designed volume, one that any Carnival collector would enjoy.
The krewe’s origins are traced to exuberant Loyola students who just wanted a parade of their own. Friends Bobby Reichert (who died in 2016) and Lloyd Frischhertz were fond of drinking at Friar Tuck’s bar on South Claiborne, hence the krewe’s name. The parade started as an Uptown university area neighborhood ramble, and Warner recounts how the first toilet bowl float was constructed in Bill and Maureen Detweiler’s backyard with the caption, “Blaine Kern, eat your heart out!”
It’s easy to see how that float spawned a host of throws based on potty humor — squirting toilet bowls, beaded and bedazzled plungers, and of course, rolls and rolls of toilet paper. As one krewe member said, “It’s amazing what people will do for a decorated toilet brush.” And then there are the treasured signature Friar Tuck dolls.
Over time, Tucks grew bigger, got more organized, and with the aid of then Mayor Moon Landrieu, obtained a parade permit and a spot on the St. Charles route. The krewe’s insurance policy, obtained in the early 1970s, became a model for other krewes.
And while the motto for Tucks may be “Booze, Beer, Bourbon and Broads,” “Big Hearts” could be added to that. Having fun led to doing good, as Tucks took on charity work with the ALS Association, Bridge House, Children’s Hospital and Magnolia School, among other causes. And a second generation of Tucks members, including sons of the co-founders, is stepping up to insure the krewe’s future.
Author Warner is not a Tucks member, but it’s obvious that his serious historian’s sensibility was lightened by the krewe’s contagious humor.
“Lloyd invited me to walk with his walking group one year,” he said. “The only catch was that I had to wear a dress. I’m suppressing those photos.”
Book Signing
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday (Feb. 25)
WHERE: Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.
WHAT: Coleman Warner and Tucks co-founder Lloyd Frischertz sign “Tucks Makes Fifty: Legacies of an Irreverent, Joyful Carnival Krewe"