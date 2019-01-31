Stephen Scanniello had no background in botany or gardening when he started working at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York in the early 1980s, after studying biology in college.

“My experience was limited to cutting grass,” he quipped.

But by embracing the philosophy "we learn to do by doing," Scanniello said he got the best training available, working with seasoned pros who tended the garden and never hesitated to share their expertise with him. He eventually became a curator there.

Now, 35 years later, Scanniello is a curator at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, president of the Heritage Rose Foundation and the author or co-author of five books about roses.

And he takes the same hands-on approach to teaching others.

Digging In: Plant trees and shrubs now to give roots time to develop before hot summer weather A recent tour of local garden centers found them stocked and ready for gardeners in our area to get hardy trees and shrubs for fall/winter planting.

“I consult with folks in the U.S., England and beyond about their roses, but I have never been one of those guys who wears a seersucker suit, walks up and gives advice, then walks away,” he said. “I like to get dirty!”

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Scanniello will be getting down and dirty at Armstrong Park, demonstrating proper pruning techniques in a workshop sponsored by the New Orleans Old Rose Society. The workshop is free. Guests are asked to bring their own pruning devices.

The second opportunity to meet Scanniello and hear him speak is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the New Orleans Old Rose group holds it monthly meeting at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 4201 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie.

“Some climates are great for growing old roses and some are not,” he said. “Despite the heat and humidity here, the right old rose will flourish."

+2 Digging In: Harvest citrus, plant flowers, clean ponds and other February outdoor garden chores February brings temperature swings and the start of spring weather, with the threat of frost lingering. Many spring flowers like Japanese magn…

As an example, he points to the roses that thrive in New Orleans' Armstrong Park.

"They’re 6 feet tall and blooming almost constantly,” Scanniello noted.

All the same, Scanniello warned that old roses are not indestructible.

“Don't overcrowd them. They grow very large, so don't plant them too close together. And don't overprune them — it will weaken the shrub,” he said. “Do water them, especially when they are getting established — once a week. And be sure to lay down a few inches of mulch at the base to keep the roots cool and to conserve moisture. Avoid any mulch that is dyed and won't break down naturally. We use shredded wood up north but not wood chips.”

According to Scanniello, the main impediment to growing old roses at home is finding them at local nurseries because they are not widely available in the commercial nursery market.

“That’s what makes the Antique Rose Emporium in Texas so important — you can order from there,” he said. “You can also grow roses from cuttings. None of the old roses are patented, so you can grow as many as you like.”

For rooting rose cuttings, Scanniello said a zip-close plastic bag, moist sand and rooting powder is all you need.

“I like to leave one leaf on the cutting and to shred the bottom of it before I dip it in rooting powder. Then I hang the baggies up in a bright location that doesn’t get direct sun. I forget about it for a few weeks, and with luck, roots will have grown and you'll be able to pot it up.”

Both of Scanniello’s events on Tuesday are free and open to the public.

“I hope to see a lot of new faces out there,” he said.

Digging In: When outside plants come indoors, beware these problems In our area, it's common to grow lovely and exotic plants that are more typically found in a true tropical climate. Many winters never get sev…

R. Stephanie Bruno writes about homes and gardens. Contact her at rstephaniebruno@gmail.com.