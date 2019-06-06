Everything about Ron Swoboda is a little larger than life.

He's tall and imposing; it’s easy to imagine him taking a batter’s stance at home plate. The booming voice is familiar to fans from his work at WVUE and his stint as a color commentator for The New Orleans Baby Cakes.

His taste in accessories is pronounced — you can’t help but notice the shiny World Series ring.

And now, in a new book, “Here’s the Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More,” there are the stories from his life in baseball, culminating in a famous winning catch in the 1969 World Series.

With the 50th anniversary of that big win coming up, Swoboda knew it was now or never for a memoir. Or, as his friend Rob Couhig told him, “If you don’t do it for the anniversary of the ’69 Mets, you’ll never sell it.” And that lit a fire.

The result is a rollicking memoir of an All-American boy growing up in the Baltimore suburb of Sparrows Point, with an amazing family that included a Chinese grandfather and an Uncle Bill who hosted the Swoboda boys as Saturday guests in the morgue he ran. Young Ron played baseball and enjoyed his share of youthful mischief.

“Idyllic” is how Swoboda describes his childhood. “My parents didn’t put any pressure on me to be anything, except a good kid.”

Swoboda, 74, is the first to admit he’s a lucky man. “Between my parents and my wife, Cecilia, I know that I’ve been loved every day of my life,” he writes.

His memoir is sprinkled with tales of his remarkable relationships with some of baseball’s greats — the colorful Casey Stengel, Gil Hodges and Tug McGraw. There’s a fair amount of locker-room humor and fast-paced accounts of memorable games, including that 1969 catch:

“I’m in that white space where time and thought and sound disappear. I leap; my hat flies off; I have taken the shortest route to intercept the ball, and in free fall I snag that little bastard in the top of my web inches before it finds grace. There’s a hush in the stadium, everybody inhaling at once while I’m rolling, skidding, and then I come up throwing, and there’s a shriek and a roar like you can’t believe because I made it — made a catch that changed the game, changed the Series, changed my life.”

The diving, tumbling grab, in the ninth inning of the fourth game, won the World Series for the Mets that year. You can see that catch for yourself on YouTube, and it is indeed a kind of poetry in motion. There will be commemorative celebrations in New York this fall, and at Met Fantasy Camp this summer. He’s looking forward to all that, to sharing it with his two sons and their families.

Swoboda credits luck for much of his success, but it seems that just hanging in there and doing the work has been a big factor too. He also pays tribute to his wife, Cecilia (who gave him the title of his memoir), and to the baseball wives of the Mets. As one of them said at a reunion in 2011, “You guys got to be young; we had to learn to be adults.”

Swoboda loves his adopted hometown of New Orleans, where he and his family came in 1981, searching for life after pro baseball, landing in sportscasting.

“I love the literary quality of New Orleans,” he said. “It seems to be a muse for so many, and I think I understand it. It’s the nature of the place, its authenticity…. So much history, and I’ve made myself into a reasonably decent historian. I can give a great tour of Metairie Cemetery, and I personalize it, because I’ve got a few friends there now.

“Baseball is a game of stories, and my life has been unconventional in so many ways, and that engenders stories,” he said. “Nothing was planned and everything sort of just happened, but you put out your best efforts every day … I’m about to turn 75. I’m grateful I’m still here.”