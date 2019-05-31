This story is developing, check back for updates.
On Friday, the Louisiana House of Representatives gave final legislative passage to a bill to require restaurants to disclose whether the shrimp and crawfish they serve comes from another country.
The measure sailed through the state Senate on a 34-0 vote earlier this week. It now heads to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has indicated he will sign it into law.
House Bill 335, brought by state Rep. Jerry "Truck" Gisclair, D-Larose, states imported seafood "may pose a health risk," and requires restaurants to list whether the seafood they serve comes from a foreign country next to the name of the dish on their menus.
Restaurants that don't comply would be in violation of the state sanitary code.
Restaurants that don't use menus would have to post a sign outside their main entrance or have staff explain the seafood comes from another country.
The bill has been cheered by many Louisiana fishermen, who have watched the prices commanded by their local catch dwindle for years in the face of frozen seafood imported from abroad.
HB335 exempts a number of types of establishments that serve food, including schools, nursing homes, temporary or seasonal establishments and religious or charitable food sales.
Seafood sold in grocery stores is already required to provide country of origin information, per federal law. This Louisiana law specifically applies to shrimp and crawfish served in restaurants.
Advocate staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.