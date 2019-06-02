Lil' Jordan Humphrey isn't actually little.
The Saints undrafted rookie receive stands 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.
"Yeah, there's a story behind it," Humphrey said.
He can partially thank his brother for giving him the unique name that appears on his birth certificate.
His brother actually wanted his mom to name him Michael Jordan, like the NBA legend.
But his brother's name was Terry Michael, and his mom didn't want to have two Michaels.
So she went with Lil' Jordan.
Now Lil'Jordan Humphrey, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Texas, is hoping that he can make that name stick on the Saints roster.
New Orleans is a city he often visited, coming from his hometown of Dallas to the Big Easy for events like the Essence Festival. Just six months ago, he played in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in January, catching 7 passes for 67 yards in Texas' 28-21 victory over Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
"It's a city with great food, great people, great music," Humphrey said. "There's just a good vibe here and probably the most loyal fans in the country."
Now he wants to make the Superdome his dome.
Humphrey is coming off a stellar season at Texas where he caught 86 passes for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns. He declared for the draft, bypassing his senior season. He didn't get drafted, but the Saints signed him as a free agent.
"He's a big athletic guy and very agile and catches the ball well," said Saints receivers coach Curtis Johnson. "He just has to play faster and learn the game. But I think he's a good prospect."
Humphrey hasn't made any of those highlight reel plays yet in the two sessions of OTAs that have been made available to the media. He says he's still learning the offense. He spends about two hours a night studying it and trying to take it all in.
"Just knowing the playbook is the hardest part," Humphrey admits. "I'm starting to grasp it and digest it. It's real new. So I'm just trying to get the scheme down, but I'm liking it. So I'm trying to stay afloat and keep working."
Humphrey is trying to make his way onto a team that has plenty of receivers. Michael Thomas put up the bulk of the big numbers in the passing game last season. But guys like Ted Ginn, Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Cam Meredith and Austin Carr all return as well. So what does Humphrey bring?
"Physicality and my ability to run with the ball after the catch," Humphrey said. "I have to clean up a lot of stuff and I'll be ok."
And while adjusting from the college playbook to the complexity of the NFL one was one thing, there was something else Humphrey had to grow accustomed to. He admits he was a bit star struck the first time he saw Drew Brees in the Saints training facility.
"It was mind blowing," Humphrey said. "You dream of being in an NFL locker room since you were a little kid. When you finally get here you see one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the best quarterback in the league and you say 'wow, you really did it.' But you just have to come back to reality and get to work so you can stay here for a while."
But he's no longer in awe about sharing a locker room with guys like Brees, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara and Thomas.
"I'm here and I feel like I belong here," Humphrey said. "So I had to get out of that mindset and keep working."
He's now just trying to keep a spot in there for himself.
He's hoping he does enough so the locker with his name on it - well, it's actually shortened to "L.J. Humphrey" - is still there when the season starts.
He appreciates the opportunity.
"It's a surreal feeling," Humphrey said.