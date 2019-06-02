A chef, a community leader, a patron of the arts, a mentor and an inspiration, Leah Chase had many roles in her community. As that community responds to the news of her death on June 1 at age 96, their tributes show the lasting impact her life made on theirs. Below is a sampling of the condolences and gratitude shared in statements and on social media.

+30 Leah Chase, whose restaurant Dooky Chase’s helped change New Orleans, dies at 96 In New Orleans, Leah Chase has long been lauded as a leader, an inspiration, even an emblem of her city’s better self.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell: "Leah Chase served presidents and celebrities, she served generations of locals and visitors, and she served her community. She was a culture-bearer in the truest sense. We are poorer for her loss, and richer for having known and having loved her. She will be badly missed."

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our dear friend. Leah Chase led a remarkable life as a wife, mother, grandmother and trailblazing entrepreneur who believed in treating everyone with dignity and respect."

Marc Morial, former New Orleans Mayor, president of the Urban League: "Leah Chase was a longtime Morial family friend who cultivated a home away from home for many. Her legacy will live on in the memories of those who walked through the doors of her restaurant and walked out filled with the spirit of her generosity."

Mitch Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor: "Mrs. Leah is a legend, the real Queen of Creole cuisine. More important than her cooking, she fed our collective souls with her wisdom, humor and faith. It’s hard to imagine New Orleans without her. We send our deepest condolences to the Chase family."

Mark Romig, president & CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.: "Today, we not only mourn the loss of a culinary icon but a true New Orleans hero. For over seven decades, Mrs. Leah Chase brought everyone together around her classic Creole cuisine but more importantly brought out the best in everyone who spent time at her iconic restaurant or just in her presence. Her contributions to the New Orleans tourism industry will leave an impact on our great city for future generations."

Can't see video below? Click here.

U.S Representative Cedric Richmond: "Leah Chase was truly one of a kind. Her contributions to New Orleans, the entire state of Louisiana, the rest of the world as we know it are inimitable. She has always been in my corner and will be sorely missed."

Chef Emeril Lagasse: "May we celebrate the life and legacy of the Queen of New Orleans Creole Cuisine and may her friends and family find comfort in knowing how many lives she has touched and the wonderful legacy that she leaves. Rest easy Ms. Leah."

Chef John Folse: "She has always been a source of inspiration for all of us who had the pleasure of knowing her and cultivating her friendship. New Orleans community and the culinary world will miss her dearly."

Judge Paula Brown, Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals: Chef Leah Chase has left a legacy that is more than Creole cuisine; her special legacy gumbo consist of many ingredients: love; compassion; integrity; civil rights; women rights; education; giving back to the community; and her desire to make the world a better place to live, just to name a few. Serving dignitaries didn’t change who she was or whose she was . . . it merely gave her a platform to fight for issues dear to her heart! To the Chase Family, you have my deepest heartfelt condolences. Thank you for sharing you mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin with the world. We love you! Rest in Heaven Mrs. Chase."

New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno: "Leah Chase was the epitome of a remarkable woman. Brilliant and brave. Tough, yet so gracious. She knew just how to build you up, but also never failed to tell you if she thought you could be or do better (or if anyone around you could also)!"

Statement from the National Urban League: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Leah Chase, legendary chef, restaurateur, and civil rights champion. She brought people together through beloved Creole cuisine and created a refuge for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and countless other activists and movement leaders at a time when Jim Crow segregation kept them out of many other establishments. In her own words, 'We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo.' Chase’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten nor taken for granted. May she rest in eternal peace."