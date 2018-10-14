The first time I saw Chuck Mutz in action was at an event for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in 2017. Standing in the cavernous National WWII Museum’s Boeing Center, Mutz magically wrangled a large crowd during the live auction, bringing energy to what at times can be a moribund part of a gala.
Mutz, the owner of Black Tie Auctioneer, has the ability to make a live auction fun, even if you can’t afford anything, though Mutz has his ways — what he calls donor enhancements — of getting everyone involved. As a “certified benefit auctioneer specialist” — the only one in the state of Louisiana — he knows how to run an auction, with his favorite phrase during an event being, “We need the money more than you do.”
Mutz got his start when his father, Tim Mutz, got a contract for New Orleans Auto Storage Pool and needed auctioneers. At 18, Chuck Mutz went to Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in North Carolina and became the youngest licensed auctioneer in Louisiana. A resident of Slidell, Mutz, 50, has been part of the auction scene in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for a while, and he’s busy this time of year. You may have seen him at the American Cancer Society’s Belles and Beaus Ball, Archbishop Rummel High School’s Celebrity Waiters Gala or the Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana’s Sweets for Seizures.
Oh, and how much did he raise for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society? A cool $147,500.
*********
What does it mean to be a benefit auctioneer specialist?
It is an extra week of training, learning the difference between (doing) a regular auction and a benefit. You slow down the chant.
And think about a coffee cup worth $2. The traditional auctioneer will do their best to get $2, a benefit auctioneer will try for $10. It is not about what you are buying; you are giving to the cause, with the live auction as the avenue.
What do you consider a good live auction item?
Something you cannot buy — an “experience” is what sells the best. What I recommend to an executive director and the event committee is to put together something that has an emotional tie to your organization.
What is a challenging live auction item?
When the organization gets consignment items and the minimum bid is too high and the crowd can’t afford the package.
The biggest challenge is when the room is depressed. I have been to events, that while the cause is good, the organization has shown a depressing video just before the live auction. The video fades, the lights go up, and I have to come out and say, “Let’s raise some money, who’s excited!” I know that I have to re-energize the room and get people to bid.
What is your dream live auction dream item? I would love more than anything to auction a dinner with New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, with sideline passes at a home football game.
What is the most expensive item you have auctioned?
It wasn’t me personally. I was the lead ring man with Dawn Marie Kotsonis (as the auctioneer): it was at Emeril Lagasse Foundation Carnivale du Vin last year when a bottle of wine (a 2015 The Setting Wines Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon) sold for $350,000, the world record for the most expensive single bottle of wine sold at auction.
Why do you have a ring man instead of a spotter in a live auction?
One is a volunteer (the spotter); the other is a trained professional. I have seen the difference of about 20 to 30 percent more in donations by using a ring man. The ring man is going to walk up to a person who has just bid $1,000 and say, “Chuck is going to ask for $1,500, are you ready to bid $2,000 because someone else may want it.” The ring man has been hyping you up, and the odds are that you will bid again. But, if you tell the ring man you are done, he will walk away and let me know. I don’t want to be a pest, and then the person is turned off.
That leads into knowing your audience, reading body language.
Good auctioneers take body language classes. I teach a class on it.
Hidden talent?
I was a taekwondo instructor — a red stripe belt, and was training to be a black belt before I started doing this full time.
I’ve also read that you are a vocalist and that you have sung at an auction.
I am classically trained and was a vocal major at Centenary College (I didn’t graduate). I was able to sing at Carnegie Hall during a nationwide chorus. I am a baritone, though a colleague says I am a basso profundo. I sang “My Way” at the Rummel auction.