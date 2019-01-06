Turnover has been the operative word in St. Tammany Parish politics over the last two election cycles, but 2019 will determine whether the trend that has brought change to every parishwide office since 2011 has run its course.
So far, only two incumbents in parishwide seats are facing known challengers. Sheriff Randy Smith, who was elected in 2015 as part of the wave of change, has drawn two announced opponents: former Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz and Nick Tranchina.
And in a widely anticipated move, Covington Mayor Mike Cooper confirmed last week that he is running against Pat Brister, who announced long ago that she will be seeking a third term as parish president.
Those two races are likely to be the highest-profile contests in a busy election year that has every parishwide seat except district attorney on the Oct. 12 ballot as well as the Parish Council and nine state legislative races.
Brister's bid for a final four-year term plays out against the backdrop of three failed attempts to get a pair of sales tax renewals passed and forced austerity moves following the loss of that revenue.
After winning in a landslide in 2015, she's drawn her first major opponent in Cooper, who can point to his record as Covington's mayor as proof that he's ready for a larger administrative post.
The sheriff's race, meanwhile, coincides with one of the most shocking corruption narratives to hit a parish that in recent years has already seen a coroner and a district attorney convicted of crimes while in office.
Long-running rumors that former longtime Sheriff Jack Strain was under investigation were finally confirmed with a federal subpoena in March. In November, two members of Strain's former inner circle were charged in a kickback scheme that implicated their ex-boss, and now another investigation — into accusations that Strain sexually abused teenagers — has come to light.
For Smith, the timing is propitious. The former Slidell police chief took on Strain in 2015 when the five-term sheriff was an entrenched incumbent, although there were signs that his grip on the office was weakening.
Greg Buisson, a political consultant who is working with Smith, said the sheriff is "the guy wearing the white hat," who can say he ran for office four years ago because he had concerns about Strain.
"He has a heck of a story to tell," Buisson said, and he now has a track record and numbers that show crime is down in St. Tammany.
Buisson said he isn't concerned about the anti-incumbent mood that's pervaded the heavily Republican parish for the last few years.
"The political corruption wave that seemed to take out a number of elected officials, we've completely gone through that wave and are in a whole different cycle," Buisson said. "People are comfortable with candidates who have righted the ship. ... People are safe, happy and content that they have the right leadership in place."
Political consultant James Hartman, whose clients include Lentz and Cooper, agrees that corruption is less of a factor this time around. While tolerance for corruption remains low in the north shore parish, it barely registers as a concern in polling now, he said.
"There's a lot more trust in local government now than there was five years ago," Hartman said, attributing the change in part to the fact that there has been turnover and that corruption has been ferreted out.
But Lentz and Tranchina say that Smith hasn't been the right antidote to the 20-year Strain administration.
Lentz has criticized Smith for his handling of deputies who were accused of criminal activity, for example. "With the Sheriff's Office, it's not the change that (voters) were looking for," Lentz said. "I think we have a problem — there are personnel decisions that have just shocked me."
Tranchina, a former deputy who now works for Entergy, said the new administration is a continuation of the old one and morale is low.
"One of the things that unseated Jack was the lack of confidence of the men and women who worked for him," Tranchina said.
The race for parish president has been lower-key so far, but Brister thinks the field could grow.
She said she feels good about the upcoming campaign. While corruption might have shaken public confidence, "there's not been one issue now in eight years (as parish president) or in eight years as a council member," she said of her own track record.
But Cooper said the defeat of the sales taxes might show an erosion of public trust. "I hope to be able to restore trust in parish government," he said, adding that he has improved services, facilities and infrastructure in Covington without raising taxes.
If the upheaval of the last eight years is over, however, that doesn't necessarily mean that St. Tammany is entering another era of entrenched incumbents.
Hartman thinks that other parishwide officeholders are more vulnerable, particularly those whose margins of victory last time were just above 50 percent.
"For would-be challengers, that's blood in the water, that's vulnerability," he said.
But at this point, no candidates have emerged to challenge Assessor Louis Fitzmorris, Clerk of Court Melissa Henry or Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.
Fitzmorris, who unseated incumbent Patricia Core by just 122 votes in 2011, notes that he won in 2015 by 3,000 votes. "As far as I'm concerned, that was a landslide," he joked.
Henry, who will be seeking a second term as clerk, jumped into her first race less than two months before the 2015 election when longtime incumbent Malise Prieto abruptly decided not to run, citing a toxic political climate.
"Not only was it a short window, but I had no name recognition and no money. I was able to win with a lot of hard work," Henry said, adding that her two opponents spent close to $130,000 each to her $25,000.
Preston first ran in 2014, defeating Dr. Leanne Truehart in the race for the remainder of Peter Galvan's term as coroner after Galvan's resignation and conviction on corruption charges. Preston drew no opponent a year later, when he ran for his first full term.
The three all tout improvements that they've made at their respective agencies.
Fitzmorris has been through a reassessment year in this term and received just 35 appeals compared to hundreds under his predecessor, he said. Henry said she has revamped election training and helped build a better working relationship among criminal justice agencies. Preston has developed new programs related to sexual assault examinations, death investigations and mental health crises.
But they all say they are taking nothing for granted.
"I occupy the position for four years," Fitzmorris said. "I don't own it. I have to reapply for it."