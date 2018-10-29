The first four-day Disney cruise sold out in just an hour, and more cruise lines are about to launch bigger ships and longer cruises from the Port of New Orleans.

Disney announced in September that cruises out of New Orleans would start in early 2020.

When tickets went on sale, “You wouldn’t believe the people that jumped on that,” said Brenda Walker. She and her husband Billy Walker own Coast Cruises and More, a Cruise Planners franchise, and are American Express Travel representatives.

The day Disney opened reservations to the general public, she was on the website trying to book cabins.

“It sold out in one hour. The whole cruise,” she said. “It just shows you how eager people are to cruise local.”

More variety

Now, more cruise lines are “testing the waters,” she said, and even Carnival has expanded its trips.

Choices for the winter season include:

▪ Disney Cruise Lines has six cruises scheduled from New Orleans beginning Feb. 7. The last, which leaves March 6, is a 14-night Panama cruise that boards in New Orleans and ends in San Diego.

▪ Norwegian Cruise Lines starts sailing from New Orleans in November aboard the Norwegian Breakaway. The 3,963 passenger ship will sail seven, 10 and 11 night trips to the Caribbean through April.

▪ Royal Caribbean will start week-long cruises aboard Vision of the Sea out of New Orleans in January after three years away from the port. The company features cruises over Christmas and New Year’s Eve, with trips to the Bahamas and Mexico.

▪ Carnival Cruise Line expanded its service in Mobile from four to five nights and began offering six- and eight-night cruises, Walker said. “This year they did a 10-year Panama Canal cruise from Mobile,” she said, again testing the waters. Out of New Orleans, four- to seven-day cruises to Cozumel, Mexico and Belize, starting at $239 a person.

This story has been corrected to reflect that cruises will start in early 2020, not early 2019.