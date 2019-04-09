DES MOINES — The New Orleans Baby Cakes took advantage of three walks, a hit batter and an error in the seventh inning to score the go-ahead run and defeat the Iowa Cubs 4-3 in the series opener.
Austin Dean and Harold Ramirez each had two hits and an RBI in the Cakes victory. Starter Elieser Hernandez worked five innings, allowed two runs on four hits in a no decision.
Mike Kickham earned the win in relief working two innings. Jose Quijada pitched the final two innings and earned his second save of the season.
Games notes
New Orleans added pitcher Kyle Keller from Class AA Jacksonville. The Cakes placed pitcher Jeff Brigham on the injured list.
Next game
The Baby Cakes and the Cubs meet in the second game of the three-game series at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday
Broadcast
WODT-AM, 1280 or cakesbaseball.com