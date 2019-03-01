For the 80th annual ball, Hermes presented to his krewe and his public a visual triumph, “The Court Music of Louis XIV,” at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Thursday.
Louis XIV, also known as The Sun King, held absolute power during the 17th century's opulent Baroque era. His greatest achievement was the Palace of Versailles, home to the royal family and court of France. Music was the most important entertainment of the time and was performed in theaters, chapels and courtyards. Much was composed by Florentine-born composer Jean-Baptiste Lully, who wrote for theater, ballet and opera. Louis appeared in several of the ballets, in one as Apollo and another “Ballet of the Night.” The 2019 parade includes a selection of works for these occasions, most drawn from Greek mythology: “Halcyone,” “Alceste,” “Phaeton,” “Cadmus and Hermione,” and “Ballet of the Argonauts.”
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Bergen Loren Sanderford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Britton Sanderford Jr.
Her majesty’s maids were Misses Camille Moulédoux Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Bryan III; Madeline Harris Burk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Burk IV; Caroline Grace Cruse, daughter of the Drs. Kenneth James Cruse and Maria Birdsall Cruse; Mae Elizabeth Harrison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Andrew Harrison; Mackenzie Nicole Maly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Francis Maly Jr.; Nicole Theresa Roca, daughter of the Drs. Cesar Mario Roca and Theresa Pryor Roca; and Madison Claire Vernaci, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Allen Vernaci.
The bearer of the flowers was Miss Margaret Sinclair Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randall Alan Smith, and the bearer of the scepter was Miss Ellison Shaw Vosbein, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen Vosbein Jr.
Ladies-in-waiting were Misses Eliza Caroline Baggott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Webb Baggott III; Gibson Louise Bass, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Pat Farrington Bass III; Alden Virginia Boyce, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert McNutt Boyce Jr.; Anna Margaret Clark, daughter of the Drs. Wesley Allen Clark and Allison Guidry Clark; Wilhelmina Estelle Drummond, daughter of Mr. Tom Melville Drummond III and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Campbell Trigg; Sophia Reese Dugan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fortuné Anthony Dugan Jr.; Corinne Lorraine Grace, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wilcox Grace Jr.; Sara Elizabeth Mantilla, daughter of Mr. Octavio Anibal Mantilla and Ms. Melissa Anna Mantilla; Mathilde Moulédoux Marsh, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Rogers Marsh; Samantha Hanlon Midkiff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Michael Midkiff; Martine Elise Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Matthew Miller III; and Luna Giorgianne Valobra, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franco Enrico Valobra.
Pages to his majesty were Masters Chaffin Nicholas Baggott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Webb Baggott III; Henry Patrick Gootee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Patrick Gootee; William Harrison Marsh III, son of Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Rogers Marsh; John Blaize Schuhmacher, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Collin Schuhmacher; James McCord Silva, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Julian Silva; John William Van Vrancken V, son of Mr. and Mrs. Van Vrancken IV; and Matthew Kevin Watson, son of Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Matthew Watson.
Returning for the ball was the 2018 queen, Miss Isabel Rose Coleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Dee Coleman. A bouquet of white roses was presented to her by the captain.
Before the ball, guests enjoyed a champagne reception, followed by the presentation.
The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra provided the music for the ball. A supper dance followed the ball with the music Maxwell Orchestra and The Rivertown Band.
Committeemen responsible for the ball included Messrs. Robert M. Midkiff, André S. Montz, Robert E. Smith Lupo, Rick S. Rees, H. Britton Sanderford Jr. and Dr. George B. Morris IV.