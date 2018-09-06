The New Orleans City Council on Thursday took the first step toward putting a property tax dedicated to senior services on March ballot.

Council members voted unanimously to move forward with a 2-mill tax, which would be dedicated to the Council on Aging. If passed, the tax would bring in more than $6 million aimed at services for the elderly. It would add about $35 a year to the tax bill on a $250,000 home that has a homestead exemption.

The vote comes despite opposition from Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Administration spokesman Beau Tidwell said on Wednesday that while Cantrell supports finding more money for seniors, that effort should be part of the upcoming budget process and not through increasing taxes.

The dedicated funding would also go against Cantrell's efforts to reduce the amount of tax money in the city that is tied to specific uses, Tidwell said.

The measure, sponsored by Councilmen Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, comes as Councils on Aging across the state have been hit with state budget cuts in recent years. The New Orleans Council on Aging has also had to fight off cuts to the nearly $1 million it receives from the city each year.

Brossett and other council members argued that the money was needed to bolster the services provided by the Council on Aging, including expanding the Meals on Wheels program to the 1,200 people now on a waiting list and improving senior centers.

“For some seniors, this is their only means of access to a meal,” Brossett said. “For some, it’s their only meal a day. It is my judgment, my opinion, that this is a prudent measure and a good step to put forth to address our seniors in our city.”