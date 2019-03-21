It was August 2005, and Ciera Payton was home for summer break from the University of North Carolina's School of the Arts.

But summer R&R came to an abrupt halt when Hurricane Katrina swirled into the Gulf of Mexico. Her family evacuated, watching the disaster unfold from Baton Rouge.

When they returned, their New Orleans East home was ruined. Totally disoriented, Payton headed back to college, albeit with a heavy heart and a lot of introspection.

“I was questioning whether I wanted to be an actress any longer,” remembered Payton, now 33. “The training in North Carolina was very intense, often involving 18-hour days, and I was exhausted mentally. I thought maybe I should take the next semester off to regroup.”

Back in New Orleans the following spring for Mardi Gras 2006, she got a call from a local talent agent she had impressed while working as a waitress at the Uptown restaurant Semolina.

It seemed Steven Seagal was in town as the grand marshal of the Krewe of Orpheus but was also casting a movie.

“I was told he was auditioning and that I had to go,” recalled Payton. “I had been talking to my brother about going into a medical field — maybe a nurse, or perhaps a pediatrician — so my mind was elsewhere. But the agent was insistent.”

Arriving at the Sheraton with no script, she performed a cold reading for the casting director. Apparently, her training paid off because she was asked to stick around for a callback with Seagal himself just hours later. She auditioned for him, then left to go back to school. But, her life was about to change.

“Two weeks later, I got a call from the production company asking if I had a passport. I actually got the part in 'Flight of Fury' and was off to spend six weeks in Romania. I was slightly terrified. I’d never set foot on a set, I didn’t know what a mark was (the spot you need to land on for the camera shot), and here I was shooting a machine gun alongside Seagal and rescuing a plane.”

And, playing a steamy scene with the female antagonist in the film. Seagal, she says, was patient, tutoring her in camera techniques and everything else.

She felt that fate had intervened, convincing her she did have a shot at this career. It encouraged her to work on becoming a better, more convincing actor, so, it was back to school.

Payton was on her way. She booked her first commercial the following summer break with Drew Brees and Reggie Bush in an NFL Visa spot, followed closely by a role in "Jump Out Boys" with Kris Kristofferson and rapper-turned-actor DMX.

A poetry class she “wedged herself into” at Wake Forest University was being taught by the iconic Maya Angelou, who was so impressed with Payton that she introduced her to her friend, Tyler Perry. It led to an immediate background role in "Madea Goes To Jail."

Upon graduating from college, Payton had planned on moving to Los Angeles, but a writer’s strike in 2008 diverted her to New York and the Negro Ensemble Company, a troupe known for boosting the careers of such luminaries as Debbie Allen and Denzel Washington.

A write-up in The New York Times garnered the attention of the casting director for "Shameless," the Showtime comedy series.

“I didn’t get the part,” Payton said. “I was their second choice, but it opened the door for me. I was suddenly on people’s radar.”

Regular jobs followed: three soap operas and films with everyone from Nicolas Cage and Josh Brolin to Viola Davis.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2010 and decided to give back to her community while landing parts. She has spent summers teaching art programs in underserved, less affluent areas of the San Fernando Valley.

And, a one-woman show called “Michael’s Daughter,” based on the letters she received from her father while he was incarcerated in Louisiana for seven years on drug charges, has played in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

“It came out of a need for me to be creatively and artistically fulfilled by using art as my personal coping mechanism,” explained Payton. “Through it all, I came to terms with everything and learned to forgive my father, who was released in 2015 and lives in New Orleans.

"Most of what I do is sheer entertainment, but I’ve reached the point where I’d like some of my work to promote personal healing for others.”

Currently, she’s one of the leads in Perry's "A Madea Family Funeral" and joins season two of Spike Lee’s Netflix series, "She’s Gotta Have It," out in May.

Never one to sit still, she has a lipstick line based on her own vegan formulation, in response to her frequent break-outs from many of the chemically laced products used in the makeup chairs on set.

A portion of the proceeds from Sincerely Cosmetics goes to fund youth art programs in underprivileged communities.

As Payton likes to say, "While you’re looking good, you can also be doing good." There seems to be a theme here.