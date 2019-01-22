The Saints' run to the Super Bowl didn't end up on the autopsy table in St. Tammany Parish, but that didn't stop Coroner Dr. Charles Preston from issuing a ruling on the cause of death.
"The Saints Super Bowl berth died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest," Preston said. "Manner of death was homicide. With sufficient evidence captured on video, one would expect appropriate authorities to take action."
Preston said that, like other Saints fans, he experienced trauma simply from witnessing the event.
"I don't self-medicate, but I did have to take quite a few deep breaths Sunday and Monday," he said.