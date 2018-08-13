When it comes to dog shows, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Westminster Kennel Club, held in New York every February. For top dogs in Southeast Louisiana, however, the big show of the year is The Lagniappe Classic, held each year during the first weekend of August.
This all-breed dog show — co-sponsored by the Louisiana Kennel Club of New Orleans and the Metairie Kennel Club — is actually four dog shows in one, with each day serving as a separate show. Held at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, each show this year drew approximately 900 entries, representing 131 breeds.
“This is a major show for a lot of different breeds,” said Lorraine Bisso, president of the Louisiana Kennel Club of New Orleans. “We have participants from all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and some from even further. People love to come here.”
For both the dogs and their owners, dog shows are a labor of love.
Kelly Knight's love of Standard Poodles led her to adopt Gianni, now 11 months old, after 15 years spent working as a dog groomer. While Gianni lay completely relaxed with his head positioned in a foam wedge, Knight combed and sprayed him into perfection.
“My dream was always to have a Standard,” said Knight, of Cleveland, Tennessee. “They’re so intelligent and loving, and Gianni has been everything I’ve dreamed and more.”
Rachael Sawyer of Memphis, Tennessee, said her Maltese dogs, with their flowing white fur, enjoy the shows as much as she does.
“They love it,” she said. “They may be like a kid where they might hate some of the work and practice, but they love the game.”
From Coon Hounds to Afghan Hounds, Beagles to Basenjis, all were on display, ready to be judged.
“Good judges draw good entries,” explained Elaine Lessig, a New Jersey resident who has been judging dogs since 1996. Fresh off a trip to Moscow to judge a dog show, Lessig was among the 31 judges recruited for The Lagniappe Classic.
Lessig said she became a judge after years as a breeder of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. She now judges at about 30 shows a year, including Westminster.
“Becoming a judge is a lot of work,” she said. “There’s seminars, tests, interviews. You have to become an expert in whatever breed you’re going to judge. My husband’s a doctor and he would look at me studying to be a judge and say, ‘Are you studying for brain surgery?’ It’s that intense.”
For breeders, dog shows are important because they prove their dogs meet the standards of their breed. For others, traveling to shows is a beloved hobby.
And for some, like New Orleanian Kristin Falterman, a professional dog groomer who works at All-Star Animal Clinic on Carrollton Avenue, the shows are a chance to do what she loves for a living and have the bonus of travel.
“I’ve been a professional dog groomer for seven years,” she said. “I love doing hair and I love dogs, so it’s the perfect fit for me.”
At a dog show in Houston two years ago, Falterman met a husband-and-wife team of successful dog handlers named Jody and Leonardo Garcini.
“They hired me on, and now every couple of months they’ll fly me out somewhere for a week or two to help them with a show,” she said. “I’ve been all over. It’s been really great.”