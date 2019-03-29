Other than the runways, there’s nary a straight line to be found at the new Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport terminal. Instead, undulating canopies, curving glass walls and glinting terrazzo floors evoke the Mississippi River’s twists and turns. It’s all part of a master plan designed to give visitors a distinctly New Orleans experience from the time they touch down until the moment they depart.
“We wanted a modern look that captured the uniqueness of the region,” said Erin Burns, director of communications of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “Each side of the building is curved to bring in the curves of the Delta.”
Architect Cesar Pelli designed the overall structure, look and feel of the $1 billion terminal, and Crescent City Aviation Team was responsible for its functional design. Named one of America’s 10 most influential living architects by the American Institute of Architects, Pelli has several airport projects under his belt, including the Washington National Airport Expansion and the new airport terminal in Winnipeg, Canada.
“It will be a memorable traveler experience that reflects New Orleans and the region’s unique history, culture, character, music and food,” said Mark Shoemaker, principal architect at Pelli Clarke Pelli, in an emailed statement. “Great care has been taken to integrate all those aspects into the architectural design and programming of the new terminal.”
The new terminal reflects Pelli’s affinity for natural light, open space and intuitive design. It’s scheduled to open May 15, and 1,100 construction workers are now adding the finishing touches. A walk through its three-story atrium reveals scissor lifts galore, hard-hatted workers installing Sheetrock and acoustical ceilings, and the dull roar of shop vacs.
Even incomplete, the terminal is striking. Surrounded by light, space, glass and sparkling stone, one feels suspended in midair well before setting foot on a plane.
“The building is designed to be a work of art in itself,” said Charlie Prewitt, project executive for the construction management team. “There are hardly any square corners. … You don’t feel walled in because of the shape and openness of it.”
At 987,000 square feet, the new 35-gate, three-concourse terminal is smaller than the existing MSY terminal, which clocks in at 1.1 million square feet. The new layout is streamlined and efficient.
Arrivals and departures have been moved to opposite sides of the building in order to reduce curbside traffic. And instead of three separate security checkpoints (one at each concourse), the new terminal has one consolidated checkpoint area, which hugs a soaring wall of glass with airfield views.
“A big part of the design is the centralized security checkpoint,” Burns said. “It seamlessly connects to all three concourses, and it has 17 TSA lanes, so they can expand or contract their operations based on traffic.”
Once travelers are past the secure checkpoint, they can move freely between concourses, where modern design touches abound. Fifty percent of the chairs have outlets for charging devices, and water fountains include bottle refilling stations.
There are deep stalls with handy storage ledges, stone counters, angled ceilings and baby changing tables in the men’s, women’s and family restrooms.
Food vendors line the centers of the concourses, so as not to obstruct the floor-to-ceiling windows.
“You can sit at the bar and still have a view,” Burns said.
“(The new terminal) is definitely something that’s needed in the city, and it’s going to be a reflection of the city,” said Edgar "Dook" Chase IV, whose sit-down restaurant, Dook's Place, is opening in the new terminal in partnership with Delaware North. “When you walk in, you’ll hear live music, smell local flavors from the restaurants, and see these designs and textures that bring you back to New Orleans.
“When people are leaving, they’ll know they experienced New Orleans.”