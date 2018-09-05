Parents can have their children's vision screened free at Lakeside Shopping Center on Saturday, Sept. 8 during the fifth annual Louisiana Lions Awareness Day.
This event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will provide free vision screening and recommendations for a doctor's visit when determined necessary. The process takes just a few minutes.
Since 2001, the Lions of Louisiana have conducted more than 352,000 screenings throughout the state which resulted in more than 22,000 children being referred for a follow-up examination by their doctors, Lions officials said.
The Lions work with doctors from Children's Hospital and the LSU Health and Science Center to provide the screenings.