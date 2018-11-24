During the Bayou Classic Parade on Saturday morning, sidewalks were lined with fans wearing team colors: blue and gold for the Southern University Jaguars, black and gold for the Grambling State University Tigers.
But Chad Harry, 38, band director for Bogalusa High School, changed into a green shirt before he walked to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to watch the annual football clash between Southern and Grambling.
Fourteen years ago, Harry wasn’t neutral. In 2004, he’d returned to Bogalusa, his hometown, steeped in black and gold, as a fresh Grambling graduate determined to restart the high school’s defunct marching band. Over the years, he hired a Southern University grad as his assistant director and created a band that reflects the rich musical traditions of both schools.
“We use the best of both worlds,” Harry said, as he stood in a hotel parking lot and helped his students pack their instruments into an equipment trailer. “And now, I’ve got friends on both sides. Past students of mine play for both sides. So I have to root for both,” he said. “I’m for everybody.”
It’s that sort of communal spirit that fueled the parade on Saturday. Paradegoers in black T-shirts grabbed blue beads flying from floats. People in blue T-shirts drank out of black cups. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans, rode as grand marshal on a float where staffers wore both blue and black.
At the front, the parade banner was carried by young men from the Son of a Saint program, which has been embraced by the New Orleans community because of the intensive, long-term mentoring and support it provides to scores of students whose fathers have been murdered or are serving lengthy prison sentences.
Marquell Price, 19, a senior at G.W. Carver High School, was accepted into the Son of a Saint program when he was “a bad little kid” in middle school. Today, as a straight-A student weighing scholarship offers from 13 different colleges, he talks with his mentor nearly every day.
Every year, he walks at the front of the Bayou Classic Parade. “I like to see the smiles on people’s faces,” said Price, as he grabbed one end of the parade banner and started to walk.
As Price and the other boys walked along North Peters Street headed for the French Quarter, they passed Kenna Miller, 46, and her children Kierra, 17, and Maurice, 19, who were visiting from Los Angeles for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Miller’s parents are from New Orleans and she spent childhood summers here. Last week, Kierra made college visits to Xavier and LSU. If she chooses one, the whole family will relocate.
“There’s nowhere in the world like New Orleans,” Miller said, as she caught a cup thrown from Cantrell’s float.
Near the golden Joan of Arc statue in the Quarter, Gwendolyn Anderson, 67, danced along with marching bands and raked in a pile of throws from each float. “I’m a two-time cancer survivor, so I am going to enjoy every day,” said Anderson, a Grambling alumna from Wichita, Kansas, who was in town with her two younger sisters.
Toward the end of the parade, in the Central Business District, Kendra Richards and Keisha Santiago had arrived early at Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue so they could have a front-row view of their daughters, India Richards and Jada Santiago, flag twirlers with the Sophie B. Wright Charter School marching band.
When the girls arrived, in their blue and gold outfits, the corner exploded with cheers and encouragement. India smiled broadly in response. “It gives me motivation. I enjoy it more when my family is there,” she said. “It makes you get hyped.”
School chaperone Zena Collins, 55, who wore a gold Sophie B. Wright shirt that read “Mrs. Collins” across the back, nodded at India’s assessment.
For Collins, who danced for Alcee Fortier High when she was in high school, the parade felt personal for another reason. “My whole family went to Southern,” she said. “They went on to become secretaries, teachers and engineers.”
So on Saturday, as Collins accompanied the next generation of students through a crowd of blue and black T-shirts, she felt comfortable. “It feels like family,” she said.