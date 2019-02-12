Congregation Beth Israel, 4004 West Esplanade Ave., Metairie, will mark Jewish Disability, Awareness and Inclusion month with a special program at 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 15).
A panel discussion will be held with members of the Jewish Disability Community including Hal Ungar, Eileen and Dana Wallen, and special guests Evan and Janice Nodvin. The program, moderated by Lauren Ungar, will include dinner.
The cost is $18 per adults for Beth Israel members and $9 per child for children. For nonmembers, the cost is $25 per adult and $18 per child.
For tickets, call (504) 454-5080 or email office@bethisraelnola.com