Dorothy “Gigi” Jurisich Coleman, a painter and supporter of the arts, died Thursday at her home in New Orleans. She was 98.
Mrs. Coleman grew up in New Orleans and attended Newcomb College. She studied with noted painter Will Henry Stevens, a Southern modernist known for his abstracts and landscapes, which included covered bridges.
Mrs. Coleman met her husband, businessman and philanthropist James J. Coleman Sr., in Sunday school at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in New Orleans, of which she remained a lifelong member.
Her first date with Mr. Coleman came in her late teens. After they married two years later, she focused on raising her sons Jimmy, Tommy and Peter and daughter Dian, but her appreciation of art never wavered, her family said.
Her son Peter, also an artist, noted Mrs. Coleman’s appreciation of the beauty around her, recounting times they went to the riverfront in Audubon Park to watch the sun set. She also passed on her "art gene" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her daughter Dian Winingder said.
In 1980 Mrs. Coleman met artist Auseklis Ozols and took up the paintbrush in earnest again, as well as a new role of supporting the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts, which Ozols had founded two years earlier. Initially she became interested by taking a class. When Ozols needed financial support, she became his benefactor, which included moving the school to a new location, a building Mrs. Coleman and her husband owned on Magazine Street.
The academy remains there today, celebrating its 40th anniversary in December. “She was my partner in the maintenance of classic aesthetic philosophy,” Ozols said.
Mrs. Coleman came to the school every day, taking classes, managing the office and observing students, Ozols said. She and her husband would often have lunch there among the art students. “She enjoyed the camaraderie and ambiance,” he said. Mrs. Coleman was also a fixture at exhibitions, usually buying a work to add to her family’s art collection or as a gift.
“She lived to disperse love, material sustenance and support for young and old artists,” Ozols said.
Mrs. Coleman’s works — mainly landscapes and flowers — were included in a number of local exhibitions, including a seven-decade retrospective during Art for Arts’ Sake 2017 at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.
“Her two greatest loves in her life were No. 1, her family, and No. 2, the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts,” said Dian Winingder.
In 2006, Mr. and Mrs. Coleman, with daughter and son-in-law Dian and Tom Winingder, moved the Bagley Covered Bridge from New Hampshire, where it had been in storage since 1966, to The Bascom: A Center for the Visual Arts, in Highlands, North Carolina. It was renamed the Will Henry Stevens Covered Bridge, after Mrs. Coleman's Newcomb art teacher.
Mrs. Coleman also had a love of Ireland, initiated by her son Jimmy, who with his wife and son used to spend time in Attymon, in the county of Galway. “She loved it so much that they (my parents) later decided to buy Attymon House, a period house with a lot of land where the entire family would come visit several times a year,” Jimmy Coleman said.
Mrs. Coleman liked to paint while she was there, as well as when she went on other trips with her family, said Tommy Coleman.
"Wherever we would go, she would get her easel out and start painting in pastels or watercolors," he said. "One of my favorite paintings was one she did in Maui, Hawaii, of the water, rocks, waves, capturing their colors." He also credits his mother for his passion for collecting art.
Mrs. Coleman, the daughter of Florence Graf and Frank “Cap” Jurisich, a Mississippi riverboat pilot, grew up near City Park and was in the first graduating class of Eleanor McMain High School.
Her family’s roots were in Croatia, from where they emigrated to the United States, settling in the now-gone town of Olga, Louisiana. Her grandfather, Blaise Jurisich, borrowed money to purchase his first oyster boat.
Mrs. Coleman was described as an “art visionary” when she received the Arts Council of New Orleans Mayor’s Arts Award. She also received the Contemporary Arts Center's SweetArts Award, the Young Leadership Council's Role Model Award and the “Good Egg” Award from the Friends of City Park for her work on the renovation of Popp Fountain. In 2012, she received the WYES-TV Celeste Seymour Judell Arts Award.
Mrs. Coleman served on advisory boards for the Newcomb School of Art, where a studio was named in her honor, and the New Orleans Museum of Art and Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and on the Dean’s Advisory Council of Newcomb College, Tulane University.
Her husband died in 2007; they were married for 69 years.
Survivors include her children; a brother, Richard B. Jurisich; a grandson; 13 granddaughters; and 29 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be Sunday at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans.