The numbers are in, and it looks like a promotion by the St. Tammany Tourist and Convention Commission met its goal of increasing the number of hotel bookings during the slow summer month of August.
Tourist commission CEO Donna O’Daniels told board members at their Oct. 30 meeting that overall hotel occupancy in August was up 14.5 percent over the previous year. Revenue per available room, a key industry measurement, was up 17.8 percent.
Commission staffers put together a Tammany Taste of Summer media campaign to boost parish restaurant and hotel business in what is usually the slowest month of the year for parish tourism.
The campaign’s goal was to lure leisure travelers from surrounding states for a multi-day dining experience, with hopes that they would stay overnight in local hotels.
It worked.
The advertising drew thousands of visitors to the parish website, many of whom booked restaurant reservations and hotel stays.
Many participating chefs said they had the busiest August in memory, and statistics show that hotels also benefited.
O’Daniels suggested that, given the results, a similar promotion may take place next summer.
During the business portion of the meeting, the board received the audit of the commission’s finances for the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2018.
The audit showed that the organization took in $2,257,446 in revenues and spent $2,283,715 on its operations.
It ended the year with a fund balance of $3,480,614, including $1 million for emergency operations and $2.4 million in unassigned reserves.
Auditors found no irregularities in the commission’s financial operations or its compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
At the beginning of the meeting, O’Daniels announced that longtime administrative vice president Mary Anne Harrison is retiring. Harrison has been on the tourist commission staff for 23 years and has consistently been recognized for running an exemplary administration.