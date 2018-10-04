The kitchen is the heart of a home and a gathering spot for many a party. Until recently, kitchens were the most popular remodeling project, according to a National Association of Home Builders survey. (Bathrooms are now the leader.)
On Sunday , the Southern Food & Beverage Museum will present the fourth annual Cirque de Cuisine: A Kitchen Tour, showcasing 11 kitchens in the lower French Quarter.
The homes represent an array of New Orleans architecture styles, including shotguns, Creole townhouses and double galleries.
“Most of these homes have, over the years, had several kitchen renovations,” said Holly Barrett, SoFAB’s director of outreach, making this tour a treat for those who are thinking about a kitchen renovation or who are just curious about what a French Quarter home looks like.
The tour is “designed as a leisurely walk between houses,” Barrett said.
In addition to the visual feast, a culinary one also will take place: Each home will have a bite-size dish for sampling, from chefs and restaurants including Wayne Jacobs Smokehouse/EAT restaurant, Chais Delachaise, Toups South, Edison’s Espresso & Tea Bar, Happy Jaxx, Francesca’s, chef Kevin O'Brien and Sushi by Squeezed.
The tour starts at Bourbon Orleans Hotel's Bourbon O Bar, 730 Bourbon St., where Will Call tickets can be picked up and the public can purchase tickets. Guests will receive a wristband and map to the homes.
In addition to the 11 kitchens, Brennan’s restaurant, 417 Royal St., is a stop, where tourgoers can enjoy a sparkling wine and special treat in the courtyard.
The event is a benefit for Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., part of the National Food & Beverage Foundation, which also includes the Museum of the American Cocktail, John and Bonnie Boyd Hospitality and Culinary Library, SoFAB Media, National Culinary Heritage Register, and Pacific Food & Beverage Museum in Los Angeles.
Tickets are $65 on the day of the tour, $55 in advance and $45 for SoFAB members. For tickets, visit natfab.org/events/cirque-de-cuisine-2018.