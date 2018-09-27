“There’s someone calling about a guinea pig emergency,” a receptionist says.
It’s been a busy day for Dr. Leslie Pence, an exotic animal veterinarian at the Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana.
It’s Tuesday, one of two scheduled surgery days at the Metairie clinic. In the morning, a rabbit had surgery. Then, about halfway through the day, there was the owner who called in concerned that her guinea pig was breathing heavily and hadn’t eaten in several days. Other patients followed.
Pence, together with veterinarian Dr. Gregory Rich, runs the Metairie exotic animal hospital, a one-story building on the I-10 Service Road. The two doctors oversee a staff of 13 and see anywhere from 20 to 30 animals a day. Because the hospital is the only one in the area to specialize in exotic animal care, pet owners come from as far as Mississippi and the Florida panhandle to have their animals treated.
Exotic animal ownership — essentially anything beyond dogs and cats — is becoming increasingly popular in the region. Meanwhile exotic animal medicine is still a fairly small, if growing, field.
Outreach is a big interest for Pence, who says many people are unaware that their exotics need very specialized care.
“A lot of it is lack of education,” said Pence. “It’s usually that (owners) don’t know any better or when they bought the animal they weren’t told what temperature to keep it at (or) what food to feed it."
“Rabbits are the third most popular (pet) to own, after cats and dogs,” said Pence. “A lot of younger college-aged kids are getting interested in exotic animals, and the reptile market is booming.”
That's part of the reason Pence is returning to the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show at the Alario Center in Westwego this weekend, where she will be set up to do wellness assessments and answer questions for prospective exotic pet owners.
The show, now in its fourth year, will take place on Sept. 29 and 30, and includes more than 40 vendors showing — and selling — thousands of animals, including hundreds of different types of snakes, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, lizards, frogs and tarantulas.
Organizer Shawn Gray launched the traveling exotic animal trade show four years ago in Houston. Now he runs shows all over the region, including two in Westwego and two in Slidell each year. The last show in Westwego brought in more than 3,000 people; Gray said he is expecting even larger numbers this year.
The show’s increasing popularity — next year Gray says there are 20 events lined up — is evidence that exotic animal ownership is on the rise and all the more reason for prospective pet owners to educate themselves on proper veterinary care, Pence said.
“With exotics, our biggest issue is that they hide illnesses. So a lot of times when owners see that they’re sick, they’ve been sick for weeks, and it’s extremely critical by the time we get them,” said Pence.
Pence, who has been working at the clinic since 2009, graduated from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine the same year and said she developed a fascination for “exotics” at a young age.
“I always liked exotic animals,” she said. “Once I knew what a vet was, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
At home, Pence has two dogs, two birds, a rabbit, a guinea pig, two axolotls (a type of aquatic salamander), four fish tanks filled with tropical fish species and a handful of dart frogs.
“I know,” Pence says, sheepishly. “I have a zoo.”
******************
WHEN: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Alario Center
2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego
TICKETS: $10 adults, $5 children 5-12, 4 and under free
INFO: herpshow.net
********************
Five most frequently asked exotic animal care questions
Q. Do exotic animals need veterinary care?
A. Absolutely, exotics need care even more than dogs and cats. This is because most exotic animals are prey species and are very good at hiding illnesses.
Q. If I find an injured bird, can I keep it as a pet?
A. No. There are federal laws protecting most wild birds. If you find an injured bird, you can bring it to a licensed rehabilitator or a clinic like ours, that will treat injured wildlife.
Q. Are rabbits easy to keep?
A. Somewhat. They still need their cage cleaned every day but they can be litter box-trained like a cat. They need basic food and water care and should be spayed or neutered.
Q. Can I let my lizard or turtle roam free in the house?
A. Pence doesn't recommend that because they need to be kept at higher temperatures than the average house temperature and a lack of UV radiation can cause serious illnesses down the road (basking by a window does not count).
Q. Will I get sick from my reptiles?
A. There is a potential because Salmonella and E. coli can be carried in a healthy reptile’s intestinal tract so Pence recommends washing hands after handling any reptiles and always supervise children when handling them.