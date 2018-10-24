Market forces Oct 24, 2018 - 3:52 pm Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Rhyan Bellanger, 6, has a ball as Sally from the "Nightmare Before Christmas." Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER Buy Now Paige Waters, 4, dances to live music during the Boo Carre event. Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER Buy Now Kowen Greer, 3, sits in the French Market dressed as a Woody from 'Toy Story.' Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER Buy Now Luke Bellanger, 3, pets a chicken in the French Market. Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER Buy Now Eyeballs in a jar sit on a table at the Mad Science tent. Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The spirits were mostly good natured Oct. 20 as the Boo Carre event too over the French Market area in the Quarter with live music, crafts, a petting zoo and trick or treating. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags French Market Boo Carree View comments Acts of the Legislature | Public Notices N.O. Legal Ads | Election Results