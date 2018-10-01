My earliest memory of writing thank-you notes was when I was 6 years old. My incredibly proper mother insisted I write out the note first on a blank piece of paper, so as to not waste a precious card. It was for me an exercise in tedium — “I have to write this twice?” — but obviously something stuck because years later I have at least three different styles of thank-you cards to use. (I just wish my handwriting was a little better.)
While many people are happy sending thanks by email, Instagram or another social platform, there is something to be said for a hand-written thank-you note. Start with the obvious: It is an elegant way to acknowledge a gift and lets givers know a gift was received. (Nothing bothers me more than if I send something and don’t get an acknowledgement.)
“I feel if someone has taken the time to do something thoughtful or helpful or pick out and purchase a special gift for you, a hand-written note would be appreciated,” said Betty Hunley, of Betty Hunley Designs. “Anytime someone receives a personal, hand-written note from someone, it is like receiving a gift.”
It's a sentiment echoed by The Emily Post Institute, the venerable expert with a modern website: emilypost.com. “It’s never wrong to send a written thank you, and people always appreciate getting ‘thanks’ in writing,” the website says.
But how does one keep up with them? My strategy is nothing new: Write them the moment I get a gift. It does sometimes fail, as I do have a thank-you note sitting right now in my to-do pile.
Looking around for better ideas, I turned to Alexa Pulitzer, New Orleans-based designer of her custom stationery and private label collections.
Pulitzer keeps thank-you notes by her bed, so she can write them before she goes to sleep. “I hand-write six to 10 notes a week for any reason: to say thank-you, happy birthday or to express admiration.”
She also has instilled the importance of writing thank-you notes in her two children. Just like my mother, Pulitzer has her children write the notes on plain paper; then she edits them, and the children rewrite the final version on good card stock.
But when it comes to weddings or large events, the art of thank-you notes becomes more strategic. While many say a bride and groom have up to a year to write notes, The Emily Post Institute says thanks should go out within three months.
“As gifts come in, make a list of the gift and who sent it,” said Carla Adams, of Carla Adams Events. She tells her clients, “Write notes every day if you can, or designate time every week, so you don’t get behind.” It's a method she used when her two stepdaughters made their debuts.
Another way of keeping up with thank-you notes was shared with me in highest discretion: hiring help. The bride created a spreadsheet listing names, addresses and gifts. She composed one thank-you text for family and another for friends, and the helper copied them onto cards, personalizing each to name the gift ("lovely candlesticks!" "gorgeous linens!"). Scandalous? Perhaps. Practical and smart? Yes.
People sometimes get hung up on what kind of thank-you notes to purchase. I have used custom notes, as well as packaged. I also have sent scenic postcards as a thank-you note and a fun keepsake. For those who like to keep up with trends, Hunley said metallic elements are popular right now.
But whatever your stationery style, the point is, write the note.
“There is something eminently satisfying about sitting down, writing on a carefully selected card or piece of personalized stationery and finding just the right words of appreciation,” said Margaret Jones, co-owner of Scriptura. “Doing so honors the recipient and helps maintain the bonds of friendship in an elegant and lasting way.
“Your mother was right. There simply is no substitute for a hand-written note.”
*************
Carla Adams Events
The French Library
3811 Magazine St.
Betty Hunley Designs
6057 Magazine St.
Alexa Pulitzer
available in local stores
Scriptura
5423 Magazine St. and 3301 Veterans Blvd., Metairie