Sargon LXXIV and his queen, Miss Lauren Anne Des Roches, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Edward Des Roches, reigned over the bal masque of the Knights of Babylon in the Mardi Gras Ballroom at the New Orleans Marriott Hotel Thursday after the krewe's traditional ride.
For their 80th anniversary procession and ball, the Knights selected "Winged Wonders" as the theme.
Maids to the royal court were Misses Summer Tatiana Hayes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Lee Hayes; Charlotte Irene Kimble, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael John Kimble; Savannah Grace Lloyd, daughter of Mr. Grady C. Lloyd III and Ms. Pepper Caruso; Sophia Anna Musso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Louis Musso; and Anna-Faith Elizabeth Pearson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Pearson.
Princesses to her majesty were Misses Amélie Marie Mathilde Dides-LeBoeuf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Louis LeBoeuf II; Ann-Marie Noel Fuselier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darian Brent Fuselier; Sophia Isabella Crawford Guerra, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Aldo Guerra; MaryMae Shannon Winter Hayes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Lee Hayes; Hadley Elizabeth Mary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Matthew Mary Sr.; Lorelei Francesca McIntyre-Brewer, daughter of Maj. Steven Brewer and Mrs. Chelle McIntyre-Brewer; and Ashlyn Grace Ogden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nash Ogden III.
Ladies in waiting to her majesty were Misses Emma Claire and Molly Elizabeth Bowden, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hewes Bowden; and Kaitlyn Matilda Crawford Guerra, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Guerra.
Pages to their majesties were Masters William Allden Frederickson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Christopher Frederickson; Holden deBlanc Jacob, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul David Jacob; Luke Grayson Jeansonne, son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Michael Jeansonne Jr.; John Patrick Ohle, son of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Ohle III; and Jackson Flynn White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jared Paul White
The Knights presented an elaborate tableau presentation which paid tribute to the ancient past and the modern winged wonders at the Audubon Zoo and the Audubon Insectarium. Following the tableau was the court presentation.
The music was provided by CARNAVAL! Orchestra, under the direction of B.J. Perez III.
Fresh, fragrant flowers filled the ballroom and embellished the stage as the gold and silver lamé drapes accented with flowers and greenery provided a fitting backdrop for the presentation of Sargon’s royal court.
During the evening’s festivities, the 2018 queen, Miss Maia Elizabeth-Pari Massiha, was presented with a bouquet of white roses and orchids by Sargon and his queen. In honor of its 80th anniversary, to open the ball, Babylon presented 18 former queens.
After the ball, the evening was climaxed with a gala dinner and dance to the music of Jubilation.
Prior to the parade, a reception was held in honor of the queen and her court at the Desi Vega’s Steakhouse on the parade route
General chairman for the ball was retired Lt. Col. Robert Brown, and vice general chairman was Mr. J. Ronald Atchley. Committeemen were Messrs. Hugh Blair, Larry Byers, Raymond Carreras, Richard Derbes, Buddy Hartle, Pendleton Larsen Jr., Don McMahon, Casey Roberts, Will Sigl, John Tessitore, Anton Yrle, and Drs. Timothy Melancon, David Mulnick and Earl Quinn Peeper.