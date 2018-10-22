A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced an Avondale man to 45 years in prison following his conviction last month for critically injuring a man during a home invasion in Metairie.
Damon Stephney, 40, was found to be a triple felony offender last month in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna. On Monday, Judge pro tempore Michael Kirby sentenced Stephney to 30 years for aggravated burglary, then immediately vacated that sentence and re-sentenced him to 45 years under the state's habitual offender law, according to the office of Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick.
Stephney was found guilty last month of being one of the men who forced their way into a home in the 400 block of Oaklawn Drive on March 5, 2017.
The boyfriend of the homeowner was shot twice in the back as he fled up Oaklawn. “Never have I been so terrified in my life,” he told Judge Kirby in impact testimony on Monday, according to a news release from Connick's office.
Stephney's sons, Wendell Garcia, 20, of Algiers, and Damon Garcia, 23, of Avondale, previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the crime, to aggravated burglary and accessory after the fact to aggravated burglary, respectively, Connick's office said.
On Monday, Wendell Garcia also pleaded guilty to being a second felony offender under the state’s habitual offender law. Judge pro tempore Chuck Credo resentenced Garcia to 30 years in prison, Connick's office said.
Both Kirby and Credo are serving a temporary appointment to the Division E seat, which was vacated earlier this year when Judge John Molaison was elected to the state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal.