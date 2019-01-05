In the lobby of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, David Hoddle, of Baton Rouge, stood at the “weapons” table Saturday and marked a metallic-plastic trident with a bright-yellow cable tie, so that security scanners would know it wasn’t dangerous.
Whitnie Smith, 26, who works at a bank in Waggaman, grabbed the trident and sashayed into the exhibit hall for this weekend’s Wizard World Comic Con dressed as Ursula, the villainous, tentacled sea witch from the animated movie "The Little Mermaid."
Though Smith swooned at the thought of Comic Con celebrity guest Jason Momoa, star of the movie "Aquaman," she came in costume, ready to be a star in her own right for the weekend. “I’m Ursula, goddess of the sea,” she declared triumphantly, as a group of friends posed for a photo with her.
Nearby, New Orleans artist Shawn Dubin, 44, sold drawings. His “undead brass band” series was selling briskly, and a small drawing of a 610 Stomper voodoo doll never failed to draw laughs from visitors.
On Friday, Dubin appeared on a Comic Con panel called “Making a Geeky Living,” telling others how he makes a living as an illustrator and part-time employee at the Idle Hands Tattoo Parlour on Magazine Street. Through that work, he pays the bills for the Lower Garden District apartment he shares with his wife, Jennifer, and four cats.
About 20 booths away, a younger New Orleans artist, Cory Domio, 25, said he was inspired by Dubin’s story, because he also works part-time at a tattoo shop but is still scrambling to make enough of a living from art.
Among the steady stream of people passing their booths were two high school couples dressed as Batman and Joker, Harley Quinn and Robin.
A woman with long, jade-green hair was clearly Hatsune Miku, the anime android diva. The immortal Demona, a female character with orange hair and light blue skin and wings, from the 1990s animated television series "Gargoyles," was kept busy posing for pictures.
Clayton Lebrun, 55, of Metairie, showed off his handmade steampunk brigadier-general costume.
Domio, a 2011 graduate of St. Augustine High School, sat back and took in the otherworldly procession, meantime selling a few of his own custom-designed T-shirts and action figures.
Domio had studied architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before he quit, realizing that his talent for renderings was masking his true love, illustration.
“For me, Comic Con gives local artists who are interested in illustration and anime a platform for their work,” he said.
Dubin, Domio and a dozen other artists and craftspeople brought a local flavor to a gathering that otherwise looks much the same in convention centers across the country, with visitors dressed as characters made popular by television or movies like "Star Wars," the "Transformers" series and super heroes from DC and Marvel Comics.
The local focus was amplified by others who bought booths for groups such as Krewe du Who, a Chewbacchus parade subkrewe based on the cultish television series "Dr. Who"; Louisiana Ghostbusters, costumers who parade as characters from the "Ghostbusters" movies to make money for charity; and G.E.E.K., or Geeks Empowering Extraordinary Kids, which helps to buy equipment for New Orleans-area special-needs children.
Dubin said he is working on a graphic novel about a boy named Simon, one of the few children left in the world whose imagination hasn’t been compromised by digital devices. About a decade ago, when Dubin started to exhibit at Comic Con, the people he met created a community of fans for his work, especially for "Dreary & Naughty," a series he’d illustrated.
The small books, written in rhyme by John LaFleur, tell stories about Dreary, the son of the grim reaper, who attends high school with Naughty, the daughter of the devil. (“Dreary tried often/ the fake sick routine./ He’d point to his jawbone/ Or his missing spleen.”)
“Comic Con gave us a wider audience,” Dubin said. “People who might not have found us otherwise, found us there.”