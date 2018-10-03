Fall in Louisiana means possibly cool weather, but it definitely means festivals and fundraisers. Now in its fourth year, the Louisiana Boxer Rescue’s Boxers Brews & BBQ Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Backyard of the Kamp Bar, 2317 Hickory Ave., Harahan.
The event will feature food, music by DJ Joe Cool, the famous boxer kissing booth, raffle items, a parade of prizes, a silent auction and more.
This is a whole-family event, including the dogs — as long as they're well-behaved and on leashes. (No flexi-leads allowed.)
There will be a pet blessing with the Rev. Randall Graf, of Good Shepherd Church, at 12:30 p.m.; face painting with Megan Hagstette, of Salon Dimensions, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a dog rescue parade; a dog costume contest; and a trick contest. Humans are welcome to enter the costume contest with their dogs as a team. Dogs of all breeds are welcome to participate.
Silent auction highlights include a ride for four in the Argus Parade on Mardi Gras Day (throws not included), a Marsh Maddness fishing charter for two anglers, a custom bench and more.
Funds raised are used to cover medical expenses, including heartworm treatment, for dogs in the rescue. For more info, visit louisianaboxerrescue.org/event/boxers-brew-bbq/
Louisiana Boxer Rescue is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and finding homes for abandoned, neglected and abused Boxers.
Events
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans holds an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. at Petco, 3520 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Meet adoptable dogs and get information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For more info: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
SUNDAY: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's a Barks & Brunch Howl-O-Ween with Animal Rescue New Orleans at Flamingo A-Go-Go, 869 Magazine St., New Orleans. Meet some adorable, adoptable dogs. Bring your own four-legged friends dressed in their favorite costumes and enter the pup costume contest. Mention ARNO to your server and 10 percent of your purchase will go to aid abandoned and homeless animals in the New Orleans area.
SUNDAY: Join Animal Rescue New Orleans for a blessing of the pets at Christ Church Cathedral, 2929 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans, to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. Music starts at 5 p.m. and service starts at 6 p.m. All pets are welcome if on a leash or in a kennel. Refreshments provided. ARNO will have an information table and adoptable dogs.
MONDAY: The Reactive Rover Workshop at the Louisiana SPCA is a humans-only class that helps pet owners who struggle with a dog that barks or lunges at other dogs while on-leash. The session will lay out the genetic and environmental underpinnings of dog-dog reactivity, discuss the underlying causes and provide tips on changing the behavior. The workshop, at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., starts at 7 p.m. and includes resources, training plans and video tutorials. To register, visit la-spca.org/trainingworkshops.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.