To mark its 108th year, the Krewe of Mystery staged its annual Ball of the Roses on the krewe’s traditional evening, the Wednesday before Shrove Tuesday, at the Orpheum Theater. The theme of the ball, also carried out in the exquisite ball invitation, program, and clever tableau, was “Mystery on the Orient Express.”
Wearing the Mystery crown as queen of the ball was Miss Caroline Louise Chunn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Keith Chunn. The queen was escorted by her father and Messrs. William Manley Hines and Dwight Leblanc Acomb. The 2018 queen was Miss Julia Anne Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Taylor Charbonnet.
Court maids were Misses Kennedy Kathleen Cameron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lachlan Hugh Cameron; Margot Louise Childs, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Stewart Revelle ; Caroline Marie Kurzweg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Haynes Kurzweg Jr.; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. René Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Carlisle Frost Rieveschl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Carlisle Rieveschl; Adeleigh Elizabeth Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Douglas Smith; Elizabeth Colon Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Toso III; and Katherine Elizabeth Verlander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gordon Verlander.
The queen was attended by four trainbearers, Misses Caitlin August Brennan, daughter of Mr. Jeffrey C. Brennan and Ms. Ariane C. Brennan; Catherine Elise Griffith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Franklin Griffith Jr.; Caroline Ann Kogos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nicholas Kogos; and Charlotte Elizabeth Lemaire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Paul Lemaire.
Following the maskers’ parade and the tableau, the curtain opened to reveal the Mystery king, attended by his pages, Masters Jonathan Sporl Breaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gerard Breaux; and Thomas Jennings Hotard, son of Mr. and Mrs. James S. Hotard Jr. The rose-vine throne was flanked by eight tall urns filled with hundreds of Mystery’s signature long-stemmed red roses. A backdrop depicting a rose garden in full bloom completed the scene.
The queen and maids then were escorted to the stage for the grand march, following which the captain and his lieutenants invited the guests to join in call-out dancing. In keeping with Mystery tradition, the roses were distributed to the ladies in attendance following the seventh dance. During the ball, a special presentation was made to Mrs. Bruce H. Thompson, who as Miss Carol Anne Carrère, reigned as queen 50 years before in 1969.
Serving as general chairman of the ball was the above Mr. Hines. Chairman of the court committee was the above Mr. Acomb. Serving as vice chairmen of the court committee were the above Dr. Burns and Messrs. Christopher S. Mann, James H. Reily, Robert F. Spencer Jr., Michael Q. Walshe Jr., Sterling Scott Willis and Robert B. Worley Jr. Chairing the reception committee was Mr. Charles T. Walsten. The above Mr. Collins and Mr. Henry C. Schonberg chaired the floor committee.
Following the ball, a festive queen’s supper was held at the New Orleans Country Club.