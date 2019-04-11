The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a second suspect in connection with an April 9 robbery in a rural area of Folsom.
Cameron Perry, 18, and the victim of the robbery had arranged to shoot guns Tuesday evening when the unidentified suspect emerged from Perry’s car and held the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint. The suspects stole two firearms from the victim before leaving the scene.
Police apprehended Perry in his vehicle later Tuesday night with both Xanax and marijuana in his possession. Perry was arrested and booked on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Authorities executed a search warrant on a residence near Covington on Wednesday where they obtained what they believe to be the guns stolen from the victim as well as the weapon used in the robbery.
The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the identity of the second suspect contact Detective Ben Williams at (985) 726-7855 or (985) 898-2338.