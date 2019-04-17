Deep into festival season in Louisiana, IdeasCity's one-day New Orleans festival Saturday (April 20) promises to offer more than music, food, art and culture.

The free event is full of programming that addresses how art and culture are essential to a city's vitality and can provoke social change.

The Bell Artspace, formerly Bell School, at 2111 Ursulines Ave., is the site of the fest, which starts at noon. Highlights include a keynote speech by Black Thought in dialogue with Imani Perry, along with talks by dream hampton (executive director of "Finding R. Kelly"), Franklin Leonard, New Orleans African Amerian Museum Executive Director Gia Hamilton, Stephanie McKee, Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts, Austin Allen, Anne Rolfes, Sue Mobley, Bryan C. Lee, Beth Coleman, Marshall Brown, Katey Red, and LOT-EK, among others.

Prior to the festival, IdeasCity hosted a five-day residency program at New Orleans African-American Museum.

+4 After 6 years, African American Museum set for new beginning with re-opening in Treme The to-do lists on the four pieces of bright yellow paper on the wall next to Gia Hamilton’s desk are a prominent reminder of what has already…

The initiative was cofounded at the New Museum in New York City by the museum's Toby Devan Lewis Director Lisa Phillips and Deputy Director Karen Wong.

Past IdeasCity programs have taken place in New York (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017), Istanbul (2012), São Paulo (2013), Detroit (2016), Athens, (2016), Arles (2017), and Toronto (2018).

On the festival schedule:

Noon: Preshow music by free feral; words by Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes

12:15 p.m.–1 p.m.: Opening event with Kate Orff in conversation with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

1 p.m.–2 p.m.: Storytelling and Entrepreneurship, a panel discussion with Black Thought, dream hampton, Franklin Leonard, and Stephanie McKee, moderated by Hermione Malone; followed by performance by Make Music NOLA

2 p.m.–3 p.m.: Culture and Landscape, a panel discussion with Kate Orff, Austin Allen, and Anne Rolfes, moderated by Gia Hamilton

3 p.m.–4 p.m.: Data as Ecology, a panel discussion with Sue Mobley, Beth Coleman, and Marshall Brown, moderated by Anne Rolfes; followed by a performance by Kesha McKey and Jeremy Guyton.

4:30–5:30 PM: Build the Prototype, a presentation of work by IdeasCity Fellows, moderated by Bryan C. Lee.

5:30–6 p.m.: Poetry Feature, with performances by Sunni Patterson, Frederick “Wood” Delahoussaye, and local artists.

6 p.m.–7 p.m.: Art Everyday, Beyond the Museum, a panel discussion with LOT-EK, Katey Red, and Gia Hamilton, moderated by Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts; followed by a performance by Washitaw Nation Mardi Gras Indians with Big Chief David Montana.

7 p.m.–8 p.m.: Keynote speech with Black Thought in conversation with Imani Perry

8 p.m.: Film Screening of three short films about Black Dandy Lion culture, by Shantrelle P. Lewis and Terence Nance

The festival is free.

Bell Artspace is located at 2111 Ursulines St.

Please visit ideas-city.org for more information.