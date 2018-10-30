Regional art, live music and food trucks beckon from the ALGIERS FOLK ART FESTIVAL, from 11 a.m. Saturday. 207 Le Boeuf St. www.folkartzone.org. Little Freddie King and Bruce 'Sunpie' Barnes headline the music stage. Free.
The BAYOU BACCHANAL celebrates Caribbean cultures and Carnival traditions with music, dance and more Saturday, from noon. Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St. $15.
Take a trip to downtown Ponchatoula for ANTIQUE TRADE DAYS, and explore local cuisine, arts and collectibles. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. Free.